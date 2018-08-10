More than 60 lawmakers signed on to a letter urging their counterparts in Argentina to approve the bill, arguing that their own experience in Ireland “illustrates that legislating to safeguard women’s access to safe and lawful abortion services is both necessary and possible.” The countries share similarities: Both boast Catholic-majority populations and have laws banning elective abortion. Both countries’ abortion-rights movements were mobilized around tragedy: In Ireland, the death of a 31-year-old Savita Halappanavar, who was denied an abortion during a miscarriage, spurred activists to call for an end to Ireland’s abortion ban. In Argentina, the 2015 murder of a pregnant 14-year-old girl, whose boyfriend confessed to trying to force an abortion on her, did the same.

And both countries had signaled they were open to more socially liberal policies—even ones that directly opposed Catholic Church teachings. In 2010, Argentina passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage; Ireland did the same by popular vote five years later. When it came to the debate surrounding abortion, people in both countries also looked open to change. Though polls ahead of the vote in Ireland suggested it would be a tighter contest, an overwhelming 66 percent of people voted to overturn their constitutional abortion ban. In Argentina, a survey by Amnesty International found that 60 percent of people support legalizing abortion.

But for all the similarities between Ireland and Argentina, there were also notable differences. While the decision to legalize abortion in Ireland was taken by public referendum, in Argentina the vote was put to the country’s lawmakers. In Ireland, the government has proposed allowing women to seek abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, whereas in Argentina, the bill would have allowed terminations up to 14 weeks. Before Ireland’s vote to legalize abortion, it was an outlier among most European Union countries in banning most abortions. Argentina, on the other hand, is part of region that still largely outlaws abortion (Cuba, Guyana, Mexico City, and Uruguay are the only exceptions).

Finally, whereas the Irish decision on whether to legalize abortion was largely a secular one, the vote in Argentina was not. Catholic Church leaders railed against the bill from the pulpit as well as on the streets, even going as far as to host a “Mass for Life” on the eve of the vote at the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral. The outcome has been regarded as a testament to the enduring influence of the Church in Argentina. After all, Argentina is the birthplace of Pope Francis, who likened abortion to the Nazis’ eugenics program. “Last century, the whole world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to purify the race,” he said in June. “Today, we do the same thing but with white gloves.”

While abortion-rights activists may have lost this week’s vote in Argentina, the debate over whether to legalize abortion continues elsewhere in Latin America. Last week, Brazil’s supreme court began a public hearing on whether the country should legalize abortion access up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.