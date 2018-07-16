As Trump, who is engaged in his own nuclear-arms race with Putin, observed regarding the additional funds pledged by NATO members, “I don’t think that’s helping Russia.” In Brussels, Trump also laced into Germany for buying billions of dollars worth of gas from Russia and thus leaving itself vulnerable to Putin, while in Trump’s view not contributing sufficient military resources to NATO. Again, not exactly helpful to Russia.

Yes, Trump has said and done all sorts of things that please Putin. He has refused to take seriously his own government’s findings about Russian meddling in America’s democratic process, though it’s impossible to separate this policy issue from the political reality that the probe into Russia’s actions casts a dark shadow on his presidential campaign and his very legitimacy as a leader. (In Britain on Friday, Trump promised to ask Putin yet again what he was up to in 2016, as if getting to the bottom of the most brazen foreign intervention in U.S. politics in recent memory was simply a matter of asking the Russian leader enough times whether he did it.) He has repeatedly praised the “strong” rule of Russia’s repressive leader, nearly never saying a bad word about him while taunting almost everyone else, and recently congratulated Putin on winning an unfree election even though his staff pleaded with him not to. He has called for Russia to be readmitted into the Group of Seven industrialized nations despite Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine and illegal annexation of Crimea—and declined to rule out recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. He has resisted implementing sanctions imposed on Russia over its election meddling and withdrawn U.S. aid to Syrian rebels while not stopping Russia from shoring up the rule of its ally Bashar al-Assad.

More broadly, Trump has insisted that building “a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing” because the two countries can then work together to solve the world’s top challenges—like terrorism, nuclear proliferation, the nuclear threats from Iran and North Korea, and the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine—in spite of the fact that Russia and the United States frequently find themselves on opposing sides of these issues. This is what Putin would like too. As the scholar Fiona Hill, now Trump’s top Russia adviser, told me shortly after Trump’s election, the Russians want “the old sit-down like they had with FDR at Potsdam and Yalta, working out what’s their piece of real estate and what’s ours. They want to have the U.S. acknowledge that they’re a great power and have the right to have a veto over things that they don’t like.”

But the Trump administration’s actions toward Russia have often been tougher than the president’s rhetoric. His administration has sanctioned Russian oligarchs and officials, approved the admittance of another country to NATO over the Kremlin’s protests, provided anti-tank missiles to Ukraine (something the Obama administration wouldn’t do), battled Russian mercenaries in Syria, and twice attacked Assad for using chemical weapons against civilians (the second time, Trump singled out Putin on Twitter for “backing Animal Assad”). It has shuttered Russian consulates and last spring booted 60 Russian officials from the country after the Russian government’s suspected poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter with a nerve agent in Britain, in a response coordinated with Western allies and billed as the “largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history.”