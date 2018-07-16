Russia’s interpretation differs starkly, but arguably is no less heartfelt. It’s a narrative of repeated Western attempts at humiliation and encroachment on Moscow’s sphere of influence. Of demands that it conform to a Western vision of global security. Of promises betrayed, none more jarringly than what the Russians took to be a vow not to expand NATO eastward. Western outrage, indignation, and sanctions validate Putin’s faith in that narrative more than they shake it. They are taken as evidence of hypocrisy evinced by countries that invaded Iraq and Libya, armed sectarian rebels in Syria, flattened Mosul and Raqqa in the name of fighting terrorists, altered Europe’s post-war borders by recognizing Kosovo, and meddled in democratic elections as far back as the 1940s in Italy or as recently as 2000 in Serbia. For the West, the Ukraine incursions were a page out of Putin’s playbook. For Putin, they’re Russia’s payback.

In its sustained gridlock, Ukraine’s crisis reflects the wider, presently unbridgeable Russian-Western divide. Kiev and Moscow in principle have endorsed the Minsk agreements, which remain the only legitimate framework for resolving the conflict. They provide for a ceasefire; local elections in Donetsk and Luhansk; a special, self-governing status for those regions; their reintegration into Ukraine; amnesty for the rebels; and withdrawal from the country of all foreign armed formations. But the parties’ purported acquiescence comes with heavy misgivings. Authorities in Kiev, along with a large number of Ukrainians, consider it a deal struck at gunpoint. Provisions on special status and pardon are especially hard to swallow. Russia for its part has evinced little interest in implementing the deal’s security provisions, in withdrawing troops it denies are even there or in allowing Ukraine to reinstate control over their common border.

Adding to the sense of paralysis is the fact that Kiev is no more in a hurry to reintegrate Donbas citizens than Moscow is willing to assume responsibility for them. For the government of Ukraine and many in the west of the country, rebel-controlled territories are considered a repository of millions of hostile voters who could tip electoral outcomes toward politicians friendlier to Moscow. For the Kremlin, they could represent a financial burden they’d rather others handle. A Ukrainian politician described the Donbas to me as a suitcase without a handle—something you can neither carry, nor rid yourself of. All of which makes it hard to escape the uncomfortable feeling that both sides are fighting over an agreement neither likes for the sake of territory inhabited by people neither wants.

Finally, the outsized role President Donald Trump plays in Ukraine is a microcosm of the role he plays on the larger Russian-Western stage: an object of some hope, some fear, and considerable bemusement. He has blamed Russia’s Ukrainian land-grab on President Barack Obama’s weakness—thereby suggesting he would be stronger—while in the same breath expressing admiration for his Russian counterpart. He has earned gratitude among Moscow’s foes by providing Ukrainian government forces with offensive weapons, while throwing them into despair by hinting that Russia could legitimately hold on to Crimea. His recent attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline project (which could deal a devastating blow to Ukraine by providing Russia with an alternative route for its gas exports) provoke elation among some Ukrainians, while his simultaneous jibes at NATO fill them with angst. Many Ukrainians don’t know whether this White House will save or doom them.