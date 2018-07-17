During the press conference, it was clear that Putin was in charge. Not only did he deny any Russian interference in U.S. politics, he confidently twisted the truth and trolled the American press corps in his answers. Putin, who has been essentially running Russia for 18 years, has managed to silence and intimidate the Russian press with methods ranging from commercial to violent, and next to him Trump’s own repeated cries of “fake news” against critical coverage looked almost quaint. It was a press conference hosted by a man who has eviscerated press freedom at home and one who, if his rhetoric is any indication, seems to want to but can’t quite manage it. And for 45 minutes they both had to deal with the media—and the media with them.

At one point, Putin denied having compromising information on Trump, but then joked that as a former intelligence officer, he knows “how dossiers are made up.” Later, when pressed about the 12 Russian military intelligence officers recently indicted for election interference, Putin offered to allow Mueller’s team to come to Moscow and “be present at the questioning” of the officers. Trump, meanwhile, seemed to accept Putin’s answers and used his speaking time to once again go after his domestic opponents. But those lines were well worn by that point; the main thing that was different was the context. It was one thing, perhaps—and not necessarily a good one—for Trump to condemn opponents, both real and perceived, at home. It was also disturbing, yet almost routine, that Trump would cast doubt on the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies that Russia had intervened in U.S. elections to help Trump. That was, after all, a conclusion implicating Trump’s own legitimacy. But it was quite another thing for him to do all this on foreign soil, shoulder to shoulder with one of the world’s foremost authoritarians, who the U.S. intelligence community assesses to have successfully attacked American democracy.

The bizarre dynamic, experts warn, is likely to leave Putin emboldened after the meeting in Helsinki. “What generates stability is that your adversary knows that doing anything stupid will be met with a costly response,” Ian Bond, a former British diplomat in Moscow, told me. “So to the extent that they’re given a pass, you’re encouraging them to do it again and that is increasing instability.”

Inside the gold-and-white ballroom of the Finnish presidential palace, journalists sat in both awe and puzzlement at what was unfolding in front of us. Putin was tough, focused, and at times even a little charming. Trump, meanwhile, seemed defiant and aloof, especially when he caused a few chuckles in the back of the room as he awkwardly threw a soccer ball to First Lady Melania Trump from the podium—a World Cup–related gift to him from the Russian president. And when Trump said the now-infamous phrase that “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia that interfered in the U.S. election, many reporters in the room looked at each other in near-disbelief, uncertain he could really have said that. Within a day, Trump was on damage control, insisting that it was all the fault of a mangled double negative, and he had meant to say he couldn’t see why it wouldn’t be Russia.