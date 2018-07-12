Second: to fight terrorists and other assorted bad guys. Since the Cold War, when the United States has wanted help with a military intervention, it has often relied on NATO. When the Clinton administration couldn’t get United Nations approval for its 1999 war in Kosovo, it turned to NATO not only for legitimacy but for extra firepower. In 2011, NATO intervened in Libya. NATO trains soldiers in Afghanistan and fights terrorism more broadly. The American public’s disillusionment with these “out of area” missions—and the virtual end of the war against ISIS—are part of what makes Trump’s assault on NATO possible today. But, one day, a new “out of area” threat might emerge that would make Americans better appreciate NATO’s help.

Third: to keep Germany docile. The irony behind Trump’s demand that Germany build up its military is that NATO was created, in part, to prevent Germany from building up its military. Twice in the 20th century Berlin launched wars of conquest in Europe. NATO was partly designed to ensure that Germany could never do so again. One can ask whether that’s still a legitimate concern given how deeply liberal democracy has taken root in German soil. To which the supporters of answer number three might respond: Why find out? The 70 years of European history since NATO’s creation have been a lot better than the preceding 50. So why mess with success?

These answers all have their merits, and their weaknesses, but none explain the terror that Trump’s attacks on NATO have provoked. That terror stems, above all, from a fourth answer, which is often more assumed than articulated: that NATO helps preserve liberal democracy among its members. When politicians defend NATO against Trump’s assaults, they almost always describe it as a bastion of democracy. Earlier this month, four Democratic senators called on Trump to “make a strong statement of support for the democratic nations that make up the alliance.” In explaining why the Senate this week passed a resolution reaffirming America’s support for NATO, South Dakota Republican John Thune called the organization “something that has served freedom-loving countries well for half a century.”

This is a little weird. It’s weird because although NATO’s charter discusses “democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law,” democracy is not a requirement for membership. Portugal joined NATO at its founding in 1949. It didn’t become a democracy for another 25 years. Between 1967 and 1974, Greece—a NATO member—was ruled by a military dictatorship. And, more relevantly today, the governments of Poland, Hungary, and Turkey have all grown dramatically less free in recent years. Yet they’re all still in NATO.

The harsh truth is that while many of Trump’s critics cherish NATO because they see it as upholding democracy and freedom, the organization hasn’t done a very good job of that lately. That’s not primarily because it has been ineffectual in countering Vladimir Putin. It’s because it has been ineffectual in countering the rising authoritarianism in its own ranks. If NATO’s supporters want to bolster the organization against Trump’s attacks, they need to think about how it can.