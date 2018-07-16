But beyond the images, there’s also a worldview at play here. The French victory came a few days after Trump, at a Friday press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, said immigration was harming Europe. After France won, Italy’s hard-liner interior minister and deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, who’s been sparring with Macron over immigration, tweeted a photo of four Italian world-champion sprinters and wrote, “Here are today’s real winners! And Italian wine is better than French wine, and the same for cinema and music, and Sardinia is much more beautiful than Corsica.”

France’s victory was a stirring moment of national unity and catharsis after years of terrorist attacks. One television commentator even called it an “act of redemption.” As soon as the match ended on Sunday, the streets of Paris were filled with scenes familiar from pictures of the postwar liberation—strangers embraced, cars honked their horns, people waved flags from the backs of scooters. It was a glorious public outpouring in a city thats most recent mass mobilization was a solidarity rally after the terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo.

The joy will eventually fade, and with it maybe the national attention paid to France as a multiethnic nation. Before Sunday’s winning match, the comedian Jamel Debbouze joked on television that with the World Cup, racism in France would disappear—for 48 hours.

But what of Macron’s vision for France’s banlieues? The French national team is a testament to France’s ground-up soccer infrastructure, with local youth clubs that help develop talent across the country starting at a young age. What would France look like if its Grandes Écoles, whose graduates run the country, had such good feeder schools in the banlieues?

In May, Macron rejected a plan drafted at his request by a former mayor of a Paris suburb, Jean-Louis Borloo, but said the government would keep some of its recommendations. In releasing the report, Borloo was direct. “The less we’ve done in terms of urban policies, the more we’ve announced plans, numbers, and policy priorities. We’ve replaced public funding with public announcements,” he told Le Monde. “The result is that in some neighborhoods there are fewer public services, fewer nurseries, less sports equipment … less access to culture, fewer police officers … It’s an absolute scandal.”

When France’s happy World Cup hangover ends, there’s work to be done.

