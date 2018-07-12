A parody Mail headline generator concocts pearls such as “Could Gays Burgle Britain’s Swans?” or “Will Political Correctness Give Middle Britain Cancer?” But fewer people snicker at the Mail than attend to it. The midmarket tabloid has set the political agenda in Britain, its influence akin to that which Fox News exerts on Washington politicos. The Mail’s power comes partly from the millions who read it each week, most crucially those desirable older voters in the provinces. Another part of its power springs from cold fear: for a public figure to be “monstered”—meaning picked on and picked apart—by the Mail means humiliation, perhaps the end of a career. When the newspaper has pushed a cause, politicians have rushed to address it, causing the matter to ricochet through the media, spreading Mail-originated issues across the TV, radio, and other print publications. These have then become talking points at pubs and cafés and workplaces, infiltrating the debate more deeply and subtly than can be measured.

Never was the Mail as influential as when advocating Brexit. Before the 2016 referendum, a litany of experts insisted that British membership in the EU was hugely advantageous, whereas breaking from 27 neighboring countries meant paying dearly for the pleasure of becoming weaker. Yet the Mail persisted, and its side won.

Two years later, the fractious government of Prime Minister Theresa May is still struggling in its divorce talks. The EU intends to offer Britain a worse deal than it currently enjoys, lest other nations are tempted to quit. However, the Britons who voted “Leave” were assured a better future outside the bloc. So May is trapped. And the right-wing press here—led by the Mail—has given no quarter, demanding that the exit should bloody well hurry up, with dark pronouncements that “the will of the people” must be obeyed. When May dared propose a moderate form of Brexit, two key cabinet members—Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, plus the minister for leaving the EU, David Davis—resigned.

Few in this country, I’d wager, clearly understand what is happening in the current negotiations, leaving most in a puddle of perplexity, fatigue, impatience, dread. Some grumble, “Why can’t we get on with it, and just leave the blasted EU!” Others refuse to believe it’s really happening: “We’ll figure something out,” they say.

But departure nears (this coming March 29 is the formal date), and May is only now, finally, revealing her preferred terms. So far, she has survived the tumult in her cabinet. But a deal with the EU is far from settled; many more wobbles await.

Greig, as the next editor of the Mail, assumes a vital role here. Unlike the newspaper’s current pro-Brexit boss, Greig wanted Britain to vote “Remain.” Many who still yearn for the country to stay in the EU responded with relief upon hearing of his appointment; a few even said Brexit wouldn’t happen now.