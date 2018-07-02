People lined the streets as the hearses passed; a children’s choir sang Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, the European Union anthem; Macron, normally so punchy or composed, delivered an emotional speech, tears welling in his eyes while the Army choir sang the Marseillaise and the assembled guests paused for a minute of silence. It all began to look like not just an homage to Veil, a sign of France’s commitment to her legacy, but also a kind of funeral for a vision of Europe.

The historian Timothy Garton Ash recently observed that Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are the only two leaders in Europe today with a “sense of the tragic,” a sense of what’s at stake and what the European project was intended to do—to unite Germany and France economically and politically, to bind their fates together eventually with those of other European states. Contrary to President Trump’s remarks in a speech last week that the EU was founded to take advantage of the United States—a salvo in a de facto trade war that will only further erode the European economy and feed the forces of populism here—the EU was founded with the help of the Marshall Plan because America’s leaders believed helping Europe’s postwar reconstruction would benefit the United States.

Since then, the EU has become technocratic and opaque. Today, borders are back. Populism is back. I cannot think of a single figure in Europe today who commands the widespread respect that Veil does. Polls have shown her to be one of the most popular figures in France. Her face, a lovely one—that, too, is part of her legacy and her appeal—graced the front pages of France’s leading right- and left-wing papers this weekend. The word used most often to capture her essence is dignity.

Macron, a young man governing an old country, has staked his legacy on Europe, on pushing for the ideals embraced by Veil, and in channeling her legacy, he was embracing it as his own. In his speech on Sunday, he hailed Veil as someone who “wanted Europe out of realism, not idealism, out of experience, not ideology, out of lucidity, not naiveté,” a woman who fought “against prejudice, against isolation, against resignation and indifference …because she knew what France was—she embraced causes that seemed lost to stay true to an idea she had of the Republic and the hope she placed in it.”

“We wanted Simone Veil to enter the Panthéon without waiting for generations to pass, as we have traditionally done, so that her struggles, her dignity, her hope will remain a compass in the troubled times that we now face,” Macron said.

What would Veil make of this season’s events in Europe, where the gears of European bureaucracy may not move fast enough to stop the forces endeavoring to tear the project apart? Where in the past few weeks Merkel has been under siege from her restive Bavarian conservative coalition partners and is still paying the political price for allowing in 1 million asylum-seekers in 2015, even though since then deals struck with Turkey and Libya that are questionable on a human rights front have significantly stopped the flow of arrivals? Where the new Italian populist government has been banging on the table demanding a common European strategy for immigration—and at the summit last week seems to have scored a political victory? Where Central European leaders benefit from Europe’s financial largesse but don’t want to play by its rules on human rights, freedom of the press, and immigration?