In Rome this month I put those questions to a range of people, including Aboubakar Soumahoro, a 38-year-old labor-union leader who was born in Ivory Coast. He came to Italy in his early 20s to work as a fruit picker before obtaining a degree in sociology at the Federico II University in Naples. Last month, L’Espresso, a prominent left-wing newsweekly magazine, had put him on its cover, next to Salvini, beneath the headline “Uomini e no,” or “Men and Not Men,” implying that Salvini wasn’t acting humanely, and casting Soumahoro, symbolically at least, as the face of a de facto cultural opposition. (Salvini later criticized the cover.)

It’s the right wing’s Italy now

“The politicians have a plan for society,” Soumahoro told me, as we sat in the offices of the USB labor union where he’s on the executive committee. “What’s happening now isn’t happening by chance. It’s a plan. Faced with widespread general impoverishment, which is the consequence of austerity and other policies, it’s clear that to get out of this situation, they don’t want to address the roots of the problem.” Instead, he said, politicians began amping up the “stigmatization of migrants on a social and economic plane,” linking the country’s problems to out-of-control immigration rather than decades of political mismanagement of the economy (coupled with the challenges of the euro). “Some people were tricked,” Soumahoro told me.

His union has sought to rectify what he calls the “dehumanization” of migrant workers. Would-be immigrants, especially agricultural workers, are granted residence permits by their employers, a situation Soumahoro says makes them subject to blackmail. I asked Soumahoro where he found allies for his efforts. On the left? Among Catholics? He said he found it across different segments of society, including some members of the Catholic Church hierarchy. “There’s another Italy,” he said. The fact that the Five Star Movement and Salvini are in power “doesn’t mean that the people who voted represent all of Italy.”

But that other Italy hasn’t yet found expression in the new government—or in any strong political opposition. National elections in March failed to produce a clear majority and the centrist parties, the center-left Democratic Party and center-right Forza Italia party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, had their lowest showings ever. They are both in the opposition now, and a weak one at best, even though Berlusconi’s party ran on a ticket with Salvini’s League. Italy’s current ruling coalition scrambles the typical divide between government and opposition in ways that actually pit the two coalition partners’ electorates against each other more than against the actual opposition. The irony is that the true opposition to the League is its senior coalition partner, the Five Star Movement, whose leader, Luigi Di Maio, has been upstaged by Salvini, as has Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, a weak compromise figure totally beholden to the parties who chose him. Even before this current right-wing populist wave in the West—Trump, Brexit, etc.—Italy was divided in complex ways that defy the traditional split between left and right, with high levels of cynicism about its political class.