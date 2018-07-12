Twenty-five months later, there has been scant to zero progress on those former high hopes. As things stand, the U.K. is headed toward the hardest of hard exits at the deadline of March 29, 2019.

The British have made this bed, but it is not in America’s interest to abandon them to lie in it.

A more normal U.S. president would have already accepted responsibility for the EU-U.K. problem as a major foreign-policy challenge—and would have intervened to help America’s friends on both sides of the impasse. But Trump is not normal.

Every U.S. president from Eisenhower through Obama favored an integrated European economy with Britain on the inside. President Trump favored Brexit in 2016. Having gotten his wish, he has turned his back on his Brexiteer friends. The Leave campaign imagined that Brexit Britain would seamlessly transition from the EU to a new Anglosphere trading future. Instead, negotiations with the United States have barely begun—no surprise in this chaotic administration. (The chief trade negotiator for agriculture did not even take office until March 1, 2018.)

Rather than negotiate a U.S.-U.K. free trade pact, Trump has hit Britain with bogus national-security tariffs on steel and aluminum. His administration offered the U.K. an open-skies agreement on passenger aviation inferior to what the U.K. had enjoyed as a member of the EU. His administration is dropping broad hints that Britain may have to dismantle important elements of its cherished National Health System as part of any future U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

Rather than soothe difficulties between the U.K. and EU, the Trump administration has enflamed them. In October 2017, the Trump administration joined with Canada, New Zealand, and other food exporters to disrupt a U.K.-EU agreement at the World Trade Organization over agricultural trade.

Mostly, though, the Trump administration has adopted a policy of malign neglect to the U.K.-EU portfolio. Trump cannot coax or nudge the two sides closer together. Trump’s avidity to topple Merkel’s government in Germany obviously gets in the way of enticing concessions from that government for the benefit of the U.K. Trump tweeted in June, “the people of Germany are turning against their leadership.” (Merkel’s approval rating is 51 percent, much higher than Trump’s.) His ambassador-provocateur expressed a wish for a more right-wing German government in a Breitbart interview in his first week on the job.

At the EU’s center, the Trump administration is utterly AWOL. Trump did not get around to nominating a U.S. ambassador to the EU until March 2018, and the nominee did not arrive in Brussels until July 9. The chosen ambassador—a longtime Republican fundraiser—owns a small chain of hotels, but otherwise has little background or expertise in trade issues.

In the year before the EU vote, the U.K. was the best performing economy in the G7; since the mid-summer of 2016, it has vied with Japan for last place. The U.K. and the United States are each other’s largest investor. Despite severe cuts after the 2008 financial crisis, the U.K. has stabilized defense spending and remains above NATO’s 2-percent-of-GDP target.