At times, Pompeo appeared to be clinging to U.S. policy as if it were a life vest in waters churned up by the president’s words and actions. Grilled by Democrats Bob Menendez and Jeanne Shaheen on what Trump discussed with Putin during their private one-on-one meeting in Finland, the secretary of state again and again pointed out that the summit had resulted in no change in U.S. policy on matters such as relieving sanctions and withdrawing U.S. forces from Syria. Deflecting questions about what transpired between Trump and Putin behind closed doors, Pompeo argued, “What matters is what President Trump has directed us to do.”

At one point, Corker applauded the Trump administration’s policies and described Pompeo as a “patriot” but added, “It’s the president that causes people to have concerns.” Citing recent statements such as the equivalence Trump drew between the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community and denials from Putin, and the president’s suggestion in a recent interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that he might not honor America’s commitment through NATO to defend Montenegro from attack, Corker asked, incredulously, “Why does he do those things?”

Pompeo registered his disagreement with Corker. “You somehow disconnect the administration’s activities from the president’s actions,” he responded. “They’re one and the same. Every sanction that was put in place [against Russia] was signed off by the president of the United States. Every [Russian] spy that was removed was” ejected by Trump. “This is President Trump’s administration. Make no mistake who is fully in charge.”

In perhaps the most revealing exchange of the hearing, Democrat Chris Murphy pressed Pompeo about Trump’s tweet earlier this week that Russian meddling in the 2016 election was “a big hoax,” notwithstanding the prepared remarks he had delivered just days earlier admitting that it was not a hoax. “We focus on words from the president because our allies and our adversaries listen to those words and calibrate their actions based upon those words,” Murphy said. “Why shouldn't we accept this most recent statement from the president as U.S. policy”?

Pompeo pointed to several times in the past in which Trump had acknowledged Russia’s intervention in the U.S. presidential race, explaining “I am laying out for you American policy.”

Murphy then asked whether Trump’s comments to Carlson about the folly of coming to Montenegro’s defense were also U.S. policy. “I know you are going to tell me the official policy of the United States is to defend Montenegro and our NATO allies,” Murphy noted, but Trump’s statements may send a signal to Putin that a “hybrid disguised attack” against NATO’s newest member won’t invite U.S. retaliation.

“Senator, the policies are themselves statements,” Pompeo responded. “Indeed, they’re the most important statements that the administration makes.”