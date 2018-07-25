But the Özil case is different and in many ways more fraught, and goes beyond the problematic “good immigrant” versus “bad immigrant” categories he cited in his letter. His resignation did not come out of the blue. Nor did the accusations of dual loyalty. They capped months of controversy that began in May when Özil and another German soccer player of Turkish origins, İlkay Gündoğan, posed for a photo with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in the run-up to Turkish national elections in June in which 1.4 million Turks residing in Germany were eligible to vote. German soccer authorities asked him to apologize, saying he’d overstepped the boundaries of sportsmanship. The German branch of PEN, the literary and free-speech organization, asked him to speak out against the human rights violations and the imprisonment of thousands of academics, journalists and writers in Turkey on Erdoğan’s watch. Özil refused. The German soccer association then began sanctioning him.

Özil wrote in his letter of resignation that, “For me, having a picture with President Erdoğan wasn’t about politics or elections. It was about me respecting the highest office of my family’s country.” But that seems willfully naïve at best. “Imagine if the most important baseball player in the worst period of Castro took a picture with Castro. What would they say?” the German novelist Gila Lustiger, a member of German PEN, told me. “At least say that Castro is a dictator,” she added. “He could have said, ‘I took a picture with Erdoğan but I’m for freedom of speech and I don’t think homosexuals should go to prison.’ But he didn’t want to do that.” The German boxer Unsal Arik, also of Turkish heritage, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung he thought Özil had erred in snapping the photo with Erdoğan. “Özil still doesn’t understand what he has done,” Arik told the paper. “He helped a man with blood on his hands in an election campaign. In any other country that would have generated as much clamor as it did in Germany. And rightly so.”

Germany’s relationship to Turkey has become even more fraught of late. The arrival in Germany of 1 million asylum-seekers in 2015, most of them Syrians transiting through Turkey, has contributed to a rise in far-right sentiment in Germany. It has also led to Merkel striking a deal in March 2016 in which Germany gave Turkey funding in exchange for Turkey capping the number of asylum-seekers leaving its borders. And Merkel’s coalition government almost cracked this month when the interior minister, Horst Seehofer, the head of a Bavarian right-wing party, threatened to resign over differences about how to handle migration. He insisted on creating “transit camps” to hold would-be arrivals at the German-Austrian border and deport them if it was found they had already applied for asylum elsewhere in Europe.