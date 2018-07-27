Out in the world, however, Trump has often undermined this message with mixed signals about his administration’s foreign-policy values. In his travels, the president has praised authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spent Thursday criticizing the persecution of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia and the detention of political prisoners in North Korea. Officials ranging from lowly diplomats to the head of the State Department seem to be pushing a new mode of foreign policy, with protection for religious rights at its center. Along the way, they seem to hope this will convince the world that America still wants to be a leader in promoting democracy.

The Trump administration has described religious freedom as the foundation of a democratically healthy world. Throughout the ministerial, officials asserted a direct, observable connection between a nation’s welfare and its attitude toward freedom of conscience. “We now have studies coming out that societies that protect this right have more economic growth, more diversity, and what some would refer to as a type of spiritual capital”—better schools, hospitals, and so on, said Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, at a press conference.

During his remarks, Pence argued that the U.S. has a responsibility to spread this democratic welfare around the world. The U.S. religious-freedom model is “worthy of imitation,” he said, quoting George Washington’s letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport. “America has always, and will always, lead the world by our example.”

Officials also argued that promoting religious freedom supports American security. Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., argued in a speech at the Holocaust Memorial Museum that religious liberty is “an overlooked weapon in our modern arsenal of democracy.” In her position, “I have seen over and over … how peace and security are threatened by the denial of religious freedom,” she said. Earlier in the day, Pompeo and Pence name-checked human-rights abuses in adversarial countries, including China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran. Pence spoke passionately about rising anti-Semitism in Europe. And ISIS loomed large, with its “savagery unseen in the Middle East since the Middle Ages,” as Pence put it. The focus on ISIS is no coincidence—this, too, fits with the Trump administration’s stated strategy. As Brownback put it: “More religious freedom leads to less terrorism.” In the same breath as he vowed to ensure religious freedom around the world, Pence promised that America “will not rest or relent until ISIS is driven from the face of the earth.”

While the administration’s leadership may be sending a strong message of its values to the world, that message hasn’t necessarily penetrated the Oval Office. Over the last year and a half, President Trump has often seemed to veer away from the role of alliance-building and affirming democratic institutions. He has struck out against Western allies in North America and Europe and cozied up to authoritarian regimes—often the very ones that were criticized throughout the ministerial.