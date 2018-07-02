In the early 2000s, Brazil was facing some of the same problems Mexico is today, including rising inequality and violence, that made the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a former trade-union leader, an attractive proposition for voters. Not investors though. They feared that Lula, as he is known, would destroy Brazil’s economy through left-wing economics. Lula was, if nothing else, pragmatic. He re-energized Brazil’s economy, introduced generous social-welfare programs, and achieved, by some estimates, modest reductions in income inequality. For this he was re-elected once, and stepped down from the presidency in 2011, lauded by Brazilians and international investors. (After he left politics, he became embroiled in a massive corruption scandal that has engulfed nearly all of Brazil’s major politicians from across the political spectrum. His was disqualified from seeking the presidency in 2018 over those charges.) The other prominent moderate leftist elected during the same period was Michele Bachelet, Chile’s Socialist leader, whose policies were similarly praised.

Venezuela offers a very different path. The late Hugo Chavez, buoyed by high oil prices, announced generous social-welfare programs, nationalized many industries, and offered free oil to places like Cuba in exchange for medical doctors. The policies resulted in the virtual ruin of what was once one of Latin America’s richest countries. Chavez’s successor, Nicolas Maduro, continued those policies, but was hurt by the decades-low price of oil. He has since consolidated the government in his hands, stifled the opposition, and virtually killed the independent media in a country that is now an economic basket case. That model has been adopted, with similar effects, in Bolivia.

There are clues to which way López Obrador will go. Although he has said he will reverse some of the energy-sector reforms announced by Peña Nieto, the incumbent who is restricted from seeking a second term by term limits; and that he will cancel the work on a new airport for the capital, his aides have tried to placate investors and the Mexican elites. There is a practical side to him, too. When López Obrador served an mayor of Mexico City from 2000 and 2005, he worked with Carlos Slim, the Mexican billionaire, on developing the capital’s historic downtown. He also improved the city’s highways and created a pension fund for the elderly. More recently, he has told Mexico’s elites that he will restrict spending, seek to preserve NAFTA, and has formed an electoral alliance with an evangelical Christian party.

“His likely cabinet picks are technocrats and businesspeople, not radicals,” Jennifer Piscopo, an expert in Latin American politics at Occidental College, told Bloomberg. His “win is more a story about Mexican voters’ dissatisfaction with the incumbent government than a preference for leftist demagoguery. His election raises questions about Mexico’s future, but fears about a Venezuelan-style dictatorship on the U.S.’s southern border are overblown.”