In recent years, Khan and the army have drawn closer together. They both wanted Sharif out of office. They both see the PPP and PML-N as corrupt dynasties that are holding the country back. The army likes Khan’s displays of nationalism. But there are key differences, too. In the past, Khan was a fierce critic of the army’s intrusions into politics, its alliance with the U.S. in the “war on terror”, and the military operations that took place along the border with Afghanistan. In a speech Thursday, Khan said he wants to boost trade with India, open borders with Afghanistan, and enjoy a “mutually beneficial” relationship with the U.S.—all initiatives that may irk the Pakistani military.

As prime minister, Khan will want to assert himself as the most powerful leader in the country. That role has traditionally belonged to the army chief, who, even during times of civilian rule has been able to exercise influence from behind a thin veil. No longer interested in military coups, they leave the day-to-day running of the country to the civilians while retaining the levers of power that matter most to them: foreign policy, defense policy and elements of the economy. It won’t be eager to cede those prerogatives to Khan.

Meanwhile, Khan’s critics also fear that he’s on a path to becoming the world’s latest strong-man ruler. During the election campaign, Khan issued unedifying attacks on his opponents, claiming they were working at the behest of Pakistan’s enemies. He compared the voters who support them to donkeys (which led some of his supporters to beat an actual donkey to death). He lashed out against the sections of the press he perceives as hostile to him. He has also been criticized for supporting Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law, which makes any “imputation, insinuation or innuendo” against the Prophet Muhammad punishable by death. Critics say Khan, who previously opposed the law, changed his position in an effort to woo Pakistan’s right-wing religious community.

A death penalty for alleged blasphemy on social media

But Khan is not the crude, two-dimensional demagogue some have suggested. When I covered him as a journalist, I saw him speak out against enforced disappearances, attacks on freedom of expression and the press, extrajudicial executions, drone strikes that kill innocents, and the persecution of religious minorities. Off the campaign trail, Khan and his party have vowed to combat climate. He led a desperately needed anti-polio drive, in a country where the disease still stalks children. The Taliban have attacked anti-polio workers, accusing them of trying to sterilize people. Unlike Donald Trump, Khan has been a successful philanthropist, building two cancer hospitals that treat the poor for free and a university near his hometown.

In his speech on Thursday, Khan pledged not to seek political revenge on his opponents—a reflex common among demagogues. Instead of scapegoating minorities, as demagogues often do, he said he will protect their rights. He said he wants to unite the country and vowed to strengthen its institutions. He pledged to rid the country of corruption, holding himself and his cabinet accountable first, to educate the more 25 million children out of school, and to build a future for the country’s overwhelmingly young population.

It’s a massive undertaking, raising expectations that would overwhelm even the most capable and efficient administrations. He may not succeed, and, to make up for that failure, revert to the ways of the strongmen that have come before him. The biggest criticism one hears of him is that he’s impetuous and erratic. But he has started off on a strikingly positive note, and there’s reason to hope that he sticks with it.

