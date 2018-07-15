While the Finnish capital has been abuzz with around the clock preparations to knit together a smooth and efficient event on only a few weeks’ notice, the meeting in Helsinki has been producing anxiety across the West. On the one hand, expectations remain low. The word “summit,” used to denote a high-level meeting with a pre-arranged agenda, quickly vanished from official documents after it was announced in late June. Instead, Helsinki will be a flashy one-day event with an unstructured agenda that has largely come about due to Trump’s reported personal desire to meet with Putin, rather than the need to discuss a particular issue at the highest level. But the specter of a potential grand bargain also hangs over the meeting. Trump has, for example, hinted about recognizing Moscow’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, sparking concerns that the U.S. president’s desire to “ get along ” with Russia could lead to concessions.

All of this sets up the meeting in Helsinki as a historic, yet potentially hollow event, as the city plays host for the American and Russian leaders against a very different geopolitical backdrop than in the past. “This is not a meeting about substance, it is a meeting about being disruptive and trying to captivate the world,” Andrew Weiss, a former director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council staff, told me. “Trump is trying to show his critics that even with the constraints on him, he still can force a new phase in U.S.-Russia relations,” Weiss said.

This places Finland in an awkward spot. The country has shed its Cold War balancing act of appeasing Moscow while trying to integrate with Europe and today occupies an uneasy position as a Western country that shares an 833-mile border with Russia. Hosting the two presidents is both an opportunity for the government to showcase itself diplomatically and a source of national pride dating back Finland’s historical role as a mediator.