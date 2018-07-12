Yet Johnson also fit the longer-term pattern of decline in British foreign policy. The FCO, which once served as the bureaucratic heart of the British Empire, has been growing gradually weaker over the past several decades, as the U.K. began to turn away from European politics. Over time it became “less cool,” as Maddox put it, for diplomats to hop on the Eurostar to Brussels. The ministry’s funding has been gradually cut since 2009, its ranks depleted, with fewer foreign postings available. “It’s not a happy organization. It’s been downgraded,” said James Hoare, a former consul-general at the British Embassy in Pyongyang. Meanwhile Brexit meant that it lost what Anand Menon, the director of the U.K. in a Changing Europe Initiative, called one of “the jewels in its crown, the U.K. representation in Brussels.” In March, Johnson attempted to compensate for this loss by announcing a massive expansion of the FCO’s diplomatic presence abroad, championing the creation of 250 new posts and 10 new sovereign missions meant to spread the U.K.’s “buccaneering spirit.” But with Brexit still in the works and the FCO in flux, it’s unclear what policy the new recruits are meant to promote.

As a result of its gradual turn away from Europe, Britain lost its formerly in-depth knowledge of “what European capitals are thinking,” in Maddox’s words. And Johnson did nothing to correct that. As for engagement with the rest of the world, his proclivity for stereotyping foreigners—for instance with his limerick ridiculing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, or his reading of a colonial-era Rudyard Kipling poem to dignitaries in Myanmar—in Maddox’s view “made things worse.” Johnson found the FCO hollowed out, and instead of rebuilding it and helping explain the British point of view to the world, he created gratuitous strains with other countries.

At the precise moment when Johnson assumed office, Prime Minister Theresa May also diminished the state of the Foreign Office bureaucratically. She created two new ministries, the Department for Exiting the European Union and the Department for International Trade, which subsumed many of the traditional responsibilities of the foreign office. The restructuring seemed to match Johnson’s apparent lack of enthusiasm in the job.

Still, it would have been a uniquely difficult job no matter what, given the state of British politics. “To be fair to Johnson, no other ministry has been governing either,” said Menon. “It's not unique to the foreign office; we just don’t have a functioning government at the moment.”

Johnson came to political prominence during his two terms as mayor of London, from 2008 to 2016; according to James Kirkup of the centrist think tank the Social Market Foundation, he essentially led by “selling and talking.” That strategy worked fine for him as mayor, but less so as foreign secretary, a post that required him to sell the prime minister’s vision instead of his own. Johnson ultimately failed to articulate a coherent plan for a post-Brexit U.K., choosing instead to outline a notion of a “global Britain” that nostalgically invoked the British Empire’s 19th-century colonial exploits. His imperial rhetoric came through explicitly in his resignation letter to May, in which he warned that her vision of a “soft Brexit” meant that “we are truly headed for the status of colony—and many will struggle to see the economic or political advantages of that particular arrangement.”