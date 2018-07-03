Under the terms of the agreement, migrants seeking refuge in Germany who have already been registered in other EU countries will not be turned back at the border automatically, but would instead be housed in transit centers along Germany’s southern border with Austria. From there, Germany plans to send rejected asylum-seekers back to the countries from which they first arrived in the EU (pending deals with those countries). Rejected asylum-seekers who are registered with countries where no such deal exists, the agreement says, will be turned back to Austria (this part would require a to-be-negotiated deal with Vienna).

Merkel called the deal a “good compromise,” and Seehofer, who less than a day before had threatened to resign over the dispute, confirmed that he was “very satisfied” with the agreement. But if the deal seems to have resolved the immediate fight with Seehofer, it has only introduced another set of problems. For one thing, there is no indication that Austria will go for it. The Austrian government warned in a statement Tuesday that any effort by Berlin to turning back people at its border would force Austria to do the same, with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warning darkly of a “domino effect” that could hasten the collapse of the EU’s internal open-borders system. It was this kind of scenario that prompted Merkel’s opposition to Seehofer’s original plan in the first place.

Then there’s Italy. Although the largest number of so-called “secondary migrants” to Germany come from Italy, Rome’s new right-wing government has signaled that it will not accept more asylum-seekers—especially from EU countries it has already criticized for not doing enough to share its burden in the migrant crisis.

So while Seehofer’s proposal was disliked within Germany by liberals on migration like Merkel, who have been aiming to find a way to welcome refugees to Germany, it was opposed outside Germany by immigration hardliners, who don’t want to see Germany sending asylum-seekers to their own countries. Gerald Knaus, the founding chairman of the Berlin-based European Stability Initiative think thank, told me that in addition to Italy, Seehofer’s initial proposal was unpalatable to anti-migrant governments Hungary and Austria as well. “On substance, it suddenly turns out that it’s actually impossible to control a border unilaterally if your neighbors don’t agree.”

There’s also the matter of the German government’s third coalition partner, the Social Democrats. Though largely absent from this latest round of coalition infighting, the party rejected the idea of establishing transit zones when Merkel first suggested it three years ago, and appears to be maintaining its position now. The party called into question on Tuesday the need for such transition centers, noting that unlike three years ago, the number of refugees coming to Germany’s borders has been significantly reduced. But that may be the sum total of the party’s opposition: Its political power considerably weakened following the country’s last general election, it’s unlikely to risk reigniting yet another crisis within the governing coalition.