I understood where she was coming from. After all, our friendship was born out of our common heritage. We met in Bethlehem in July 2015 and spent much of that summer touring Israel and the Palestinian territories, witnessing the ways two peoples who live side by side (though rarely together) can experience diametrically opposed realities. On one side, we saw a people governed by laws and regulations; on the other, we saw people—some of them our own relatives—whose lives are ruled by soldiers and checkpoints. On one side, we met people who lived in coastal cities like Jaffa and Acre; on the other, we met people who have only ever dreamed of seeing the sea.

Many Palestinians would disagree on political grounds with my decision to watch Fauda. In fact, some have called for a boycott of the show. “It is an anti-Arab, racist, Israeli propaganda tool that glorifies the Israeli military’s war crimes against the Palestinian people,” the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement said of the show in March, adding, “By sanitizing and normalizing these crimes, Fauda is directly complicit in promoting and justifying these grave human rights violations.”

Yet the harsh reality of Israel’s continued military presence in the Palestinian territories isn’t absent from Fauda, despite this and similar criticisms. The show depicts an elderly woman being stopped at one of the many military checkpoints around and within the West Bank, where an armed Israeli soldier rummages through her bags. It also shows Israeli soldiers trashing and seizing property from a Palestinian home during a raid. And one of this season’s main plot arcs concerns a group of young Palestinian terrorists who realize that they’re more likely to gain entry into Israel proper (from which the vast majority of Palestinians are barred, except on certain holidays) if they speak Hebrew and pretend to be religious Jews from one of Israel’s West Bank settlements. These are the daily, almost mundane, images of occupation that linger in the background of Fauda.

Then there are the more brutal depictions. We see the Mista’aravim’s broad-daylight kidnappings of suspects, who are brought in for interrogation. We see the protagonists’ relentless questioning and threatening of characters whom we know to be innocent. And perhaps most distressingly, we see the scores of Palestinians in the background who get caught up in the unit’s raids gone awry, subjected to a hail of gunfire simply because they’re in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This kind of violence wouldn’t necessarily be remarkable in any other show or movie. But watching this show, set in this context, I found it difficult to see these nameless and dialogue-less characters and not think of the real people dying on the ground. More than 100 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed by Israeli forces since protests at the Israel-Gaza border began in March. Just last Friday, 21-year-old volunteer medic Razan al-Najjar was shot dead near the border.