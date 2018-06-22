Ahead of the first round of elections on June 24, which could further entrench Erdoğan and the AKP, his liberal, nationalist, leftist, and Islamist opponents are trying to prevent potential cheating at polling stations. They’re training, equipping, and deploying election monitors, and have even developed a smartphone app to let their supporters monitor the votes. They seek to prevent Erdoğan from using the power of the state to seize victory, but also to restore confidence among their supporters that their votes will count.

Defeating Erdoğan won’t be easy. The elections will be held under a state of emergency that restricts public gatherings and civil liberties. Authorities have also imposed limits on public gathering and press activity in five provinces, according a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In addition, the AKP and its nationalist allies pushed through a number of changes to the electoral law, including one that will allow voting stations to accept ballots that do not bear the election commission’s official stamp. The changes to the law also expanded the election commission’s authority over the makeup of ballot-station committees, and allowed for the relocation of ballot boxes in insecure parts of the country—a move that will affect some 144,000 voters in 16 provinces.

“These changes … along with the fact that the elections will be held in the shadow of the nationwide state of emergency raised questions over election security, and put it on the main agenda of the people,” Onursal Adıgüzel, one of the rising stars of the secular, liberal Republican People’s Party (CHP), told me. Adıgüzel also said that since the referendum, the opposition has been preparing for fraud. “We call on our citizens to vote without being overwhelmed by fear. We promise our citizens that we will not let a single vote to be stolen,” he wrote to me in an email. Meral Akşener, the leader of the newly formed İyi, or “Good” Party, is running as a presidential candidate while her party runs for parliament in partnership with the CHP. She declared that she would “sit in front of the Supreme Election Council headquarters” on election eve to protect the ballot boxes.

The AKP appears cognizant of these concerns, and has said that the election will be free and fair and closely monitored for fraud. But on the campaign trail, Erdoğan has done little to assuage the opposition’s fears. In a speech posted and then later removed from Facebook by one of his supporters, he allegedly called on ward captains in Istanbul to get to the polling stations early on election day. “If we get the majority in the counting committees, this thing will be over in Istanbul before it even starts,” he said.

Opposition supporters have also accused broadcasters, both public and private, of backing Erdoğan. An analysis of state media conducted by the opposition during the last two weeks of May showed that Erdoğan and his coalition received nearly 68 hours of coverage, compared to less than seven hours for the CHP and about 23 minutes for other opposition parties. “The media landscape is dominated by outlets whose owners are considered affiliated with the government or depend on public contracts,” the recent OSCE report said. Erdoğan’s supporters have countered, arguing that the president of the republic merits continuous coverage.