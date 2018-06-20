Human-rights experts told me that one of Trump’s most likely, and most insidious, arguments for the move is to prevent the United States from being called out on its own alleged human-rights abuses. Trump has led an orchestrated attack on press freedom, while Congress has rolled back protections for women and girls both at home and abroad. HRW also points to media reports that say the United States has interrogated detainees in Yemen in secret prisons known for torture. Now, the Trump administration has enacted a policy to separate families attempting to cross the border illegally. Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, called the policy “government-sanctioned child abuse.” For the Trump administration, decrying the very body that plans to criticize you is a simple, if blunt, way to try to discredit it.

“There’s certainly a pattern of saying one thing and having it be a pretext for something else in this administration,” said Sarah Dougherty, a senior fellow at Physicians for Human Rights. Dougherty explained that the withdrawal is disturbing because it dismantles certain humanitarian precepts the United States has been known to uphold for more than 70 years—precepts that the current administration can’t credibly maintain.

Withdrawing amounts to “grandstanding and has nothing to do with the actual interests of the U.S. that have for so long been reflected by its engagement with human-rights mechanisms,” said Gabor Rona, a professor at Cardozo School of Law who teaches international human-rights law. He also called the abdication of the U.S. seat “childish petulance.” The withdrawal “not only signals that the U.S. is now putting concern for human rights on a back burner, but it also signals to other countries that the U.S.’s leadership on human rights is gone,” Rona said. “That dictators around the world now have much freer rein to abuse their citizens, commit torture, violate the right of freedom of expression, and harm political activity—and that not only harms the immediate victims. It also harms the whole international order that the U.S. is dependent on.”

What does the council actually do, then? Each year, the 47-member body issues a “Universal Periodic Review,” an evaluation of the human-rights conditions of all 193 UN member countries. It also produces reports on issues like the use of chemical weapons in Syria, enforced disappearances, and the rights of children and people with disabilities around the world. The council’s many independent experts carry “the UN’s blue flag to dark prison cells and homeless shelters to document abuses of international law and demand remedies from local and national governments,” wrote Ted Piccone, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. In December 2017, the council held an important special session on the human-rights nightmare facing the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. (The UN Security Council has refused to act.)