President Trump said Friday Russia should be readmitted to the Group of Seven industrialized nations, which the country was suspended from after its invasion and annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. He made the remarks as he prepared to head to Canada for the annual G7 summit, and they add to a list of positions that put the U.S. in opposition to many of its allies ahead of what will likely be a bruising meeting over trade, Iran, and other issues.

“It used to be the G8 because Russia was in it,” Trump said in response to a question. “Now, Russia’s not in it. Now, I love our country. I have been Russia’s worst nightmare. … But with that being said, Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting? … They threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in, should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

The G7 began as the G6 in 1975 as the world’s leading industrialized nations met in the wake of the oil shock. Canada joined in 1976, making it the G7. Russia was admitted in 1998 as a response to political and economic reforms in the Yeltsin years, making the group the G8. But the other members unanimously decided to suspend Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

Trump’s remarks Friday are striking for several reasons. First, the president appears to be distancing himself—“They threw Russia out”—from what was essentially a decision made by the United States, at the time headed by the Obama administration, and the other G7 members: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.K. There are few, if any, decisions that are made at international forums—especially one like the G7—without U.S. buy-in.