In 1937, Aldo Finzi received word that his dream would come true: His newly composed opera, “Serenata al Vento,” would premiere the following year at Milan’s La Scala, one of the world’s most renowned opera houses. A successful 40-year-old composer, he’d already had his music performed in some of Italy’s most prestigious theaters, but never at La Scala. That had a special significance for him, as he was a proud Milanese, born and raised in the city. But Finzi was also Jewish. In 1938, Italy passed the “racial laws” that barred, among other things, the performance of plays and music composed by Jews. And so his opera was canceled at the last minute—and, until recently, never performed.

“We saw it coming, because you could feel anti-Semitism in the air, but he was devastated: One day he was an acclaimed composer and the next day he was a pariah,” Finzi’s son, Bruno, told me. After the composer died in Turin in 1945, hiding in a fleabag hotel under a false name to avoid roundups, his music was forgotten. His family tried for years to get Italian opera houses interested in it, only to be met with suspicion and resistance. Producing Finzi’s music posthumously would have implied admitting and publicizing that it had once been banned because of the racial laws, a part of the past with which Italy still has not properly reckoned. So the Finzis did what European Jews sometimes do when they feel voiceless: They turned to the U.S.

“It was much easier to talk with the Americans: We showed them the music, they loved it, produced a concert, it was a success, end of story,” Finzi’s grandson, also called Aldo, told me. Last December the composer’s music debuted at New York’s Carnegie Hall. “A friend in the classical music business told us it was the most prestigious theater in the world, and if we made it there we would have made it everywhere, which turned out to be true. … After Carnegie Hall, the attitude changed.” Spurred on by that institution’s prestige and the media buzz that the performance generated in Italy, Italian institutions went from ignoring Finzi for decades to featuring his music at three concerts so far this year. Finzi will finally get his Milan debut this fall, courtesy of the symphonic orchestra laVerdi.