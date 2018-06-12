It was bound to be a spectacle. This would’ve been true even apart from the outsized figures—Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un—at the center of the Singapore summit; the fact of an American president meeting a North Korean leader was itself historic. This not long after an entirely different kind of spectacle, in the form of the fierce war of words between the two last summer, with Trump’s “fire and fury” directed at “Little Rocket Man” and Kim’s threat of an “enveloping strike on Guam” to punish a man he called a “dotard.” There was then the theatrical announcement of the summit, followed by its theatrical cancellation, followed by the comparatively subdued announcement it was back on.

At last came the summit itself, which nearly matched the buildup for moments strange, telling, and disturbing.

1. From pariah to selfie partner. Kim ducked out of his Singapore hotel the night before the summit to play tourist, at one point ending up in a selfie with the foreign minister of Singapore and at another checking out a hotel roof pool. If there was something unsettling about one of the world’s most notorious dictators engaged in “normal” sightseeing activities—given that his government holds an estimated tens of thousands of political prisoners, and that he is accused of murdering relatives by means including anti-aircraft guns and chemical weapons—Buzzfeed summed up the dissonance succinctly: “Kim Jong Un Posed for a Selfie. He’s Also Probably Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity.”

2. The handshake. For a moment with such buildup, it was, as my colleague Uri Friedman noted, unremarkable—it took less than half as long as Trump’s famed handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron, but went considerably better than his first handshake with Germany’s Angela Merkel (whose first request for a handshake with the president was, intentionally or not, snubbed).