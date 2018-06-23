The end of the driving ban, long a unique symbol of gender oppression in the Kingdom, is expected to boost Saudi Arabia’s reputation abroad and aid in attracting foreign investment. The increased mobility for women is also expected to help the government reach its goal of increasing women’s employment to 30 percent by the year 2030. Yet the drastic, and largely welcome, social reforms have come alongside a series of disquieting displays of unilateral power by the Crown Prince, including the dramatic reshuffling of high-level government officials and a harsh crackdown on women’s rights advocates that has sent a chill through Saudi’s small activist community.

Rama Nassief, a 28-year-old restaurant owner in Jeddah, said driving will make running her business much easier. “There are always a hundred things to take care of,” she said. “Now, if I need to pick up something or take care of an issue at one of the government offices, I’ll be able to just grab my abaya and go.” Allowing women to drive will also reduce the need for private drivers—currently, a nearly-$9-billion industry in the Kingdom. Yet the excitement that Saudi women feel also underscores the disadvantages they’ve endured under previous laws. “We should’ve been driving all along—right now, we’re the only women in the world who can’t drive. But after June 24th, I will have another degree of freedom, and that feels amazing,” Nassief said. A 28-year-old graduate of Boston University, she had a difficult time after coming home after studying abroad. “I was really depressed … but I think the last year and a half have given us a lot of hope we didn’t have before.”

Raghad al-Marzouki, an energetic 31-year-old in Jeddah and co-owner of a new women’s fitness studio, agreed. “It’s happening so fast,” she said of the government’s swing towards reform. Wearing running shoes and an embroidered abaya, her giddiness made her seem younger than her 31 years. “Five years ago, I wouldn’t have expected all this—even a year ago, after I heard all the government’s promises, I was pretty pessimistic.” Yet things have changed, she says, citing the waning power of the Kingdom’s once-feared religious police, the growing acceptance of female employment, and the lifting of the driving ban as some key examples. “Now, it’s like, you go to sleep at night and think, when I wake up, what new thing will I find? What will happen tomorrow?”

The surprise brought by these abrupt changes are all the more potent given the country’s historic resistance to social change. Public protests are few and far between, and past campaigns in 1990 and 2013 for women’s right to drive drew harsh punishments for the activists but scant political change. Yet with the advent of Vision 2030, social progress—with the government’s endorsement—suddenly seems possible.