Running second in most polls is Ricardo Anaya, the anti-Amlo camp’s favored candidate, and president of the center-right National Action Party (PAN). His main pitch is that he can save Mexico from the uncertainty of an Amlo presidency—not a bad strategy: In 2006 and 2012, the PAN’s Felipe Calderón and the PRI’s Enrique Peña Nieto, respectively, won in part by running as the Amlo alternative. Yet Anaya has stumbled, kicking off his campaign by alienating supporters of Margarita Zavala, a former presidential spouse, whom polls showed to be the clear frontrunner among PAN voters and the only candidate in a position to defeat Amlo. Using his position as president of the party, Anaya massaged the rules of the primary election, pushing Zavala and other competitors out. He made the bet that any perceived lack of legitimacy surrounding his candidacy wouldn’t matter in the end—surely Zavala voters would fear Amlo more than they disliked Anaya.

But things haven’t gone quite as expected. Zavala eventually left the PAN to run as Mexico’s first independent female presidential candidate, but dropped out of the race in May; her name will still appear on the ballots, though, since they were printed before her withdrawal. Her supporters have not flocked, en masse, to Anaya and the PAN, the now maligned, once storied opposition party that broke the PRI’s grip on power in 2000. Furthermore, many traditional PAN voters, who skew conservative, are wary that Anaya’s coalition includes the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution. If Anaya’s message has always seemed a bit muddled, it may be because he was trying to be too many things for too many people on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

If Anaya’s problem is his singular focus on Amlo, the PRI candidate José Antonio Meade’s problem has been his political brand. A cabinet official in both the Calderón and Peña Nieto administrations viewed as a capable, experienced technocrat with a clean reputation, Meade still can’t quite overcome the fact that his name will appear on the ballot next to the logo of what many Mexicans would consider the most corrupt institution in their country’s history. Even so, it speaks to Anaya’s lack of charisma that in the most recent polls he has only a very narrow lead over Meade (a few polls even have Meade running second). The anti-Amlo vote, in other words, is almost neatly split down the middle.

Now, Amlo has a two-to-one lead over his opponents, and will most likely win on Sunday. Mexicans expect him to address corruption and crime immediately, both of which reached intolerable levels under Peña Nieto. Anaya and Meade voters are afraid—and not without reason—that he will reinstate outdated economic policies like import substitution, a 1970s-era model of producing consumer goods on which it has no competitive advantage. Some fear that his populist and strongman-like tendencies may turn Mexico into the next Venezuela. Others see his National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA) as the old PRI with another name. His main message is ending corruption, yet he has surrounded himself with some of the most brazenly corrupt people in Mexican politics. When asked for specifics on how he will actually combat corruption, he inevitably answers that he will lead by example and “sweep the house from the top.”