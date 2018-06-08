But in the effort to keep America in line, Macron said, according to his own translation of the remarks, “we must never sacrifice our interests or values.” On Friday, when Trump arrived in Quebec, the French president posted a video of the effort in action: Macron sitting snugly on a couch with the U.S. leader in an effort to keep “the dialogue alive” and “promote the interests of the French people, and all those who believe in a world we can build together.” (My colleague Krishnadev Calamur recently noted how, in the wake of Trump’s tariffs, Trudeau too has been characterizing the United States in ways that bring to mind a rogue state—contrasting the common sense and goodwill of the American people with the folly of the Trump administration.)

At his press conference with Trudeau, Macron called Trump’s tariffs, which risk plunging the United States and its allies into a spiraling trade tit-for-tat, “unilateral and illegal.” He warned that the United States was embracing isolationism and neglecting “its own history, its own values.” Ahead of the G7 meeting—which includes Canada, the United States, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom—he noted that while Trump may not “mind being isolated,” the other “six countries represent [shared] values” and “true international force.” He vowed to “fight hegemony,” which he defined as the “survival of the fittest,” a concept he has previously associated with those who practice unilateralist foreign policy. “Hegemony,” Macron said, spells “the end of the rule of law.”

And Macron, it turns out, has company. On Friday, European Council President Donald Tusk, who warned days into the Trump administration that the new American president posed a threat to European unity, arrived in Quebec for the G7 summit and reported that the threat, in fact, was actually much bigger than that. The “rules-based international order is being challenged,” he argued—“not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor: the U.S.”

“We cannot force the U.S. to change their minds,” Tusk noted. “At the same time, we will not stop trying to convince our American friends and President Trump that undermining this order makes no sense at all. Because it would only play into the hands of those who seek a new, post-West order, where liberal democracy and fundamental freedoms would cease to exist. This is in the interest of neither the U.S. nor Europe.”

This order and these values are worth fighting for, Tusk insisted. “They define our way of life.”