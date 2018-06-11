“It was not easy to get here,” Kim Jong Un said shortly after meeting Donald Trump on Tuesday morning in Singapore. This, after the ravages of the Korean War, decades of violent flare-ups in a conflict that never really ended, 25 years of failed nuclear negotiations, and many months of Trump and Kim threatening each other with nuclear armageddon, was quite the understatement.

What was perhaps most remarkable about the first ever encounter between the leaders of the United States and North Korea was … how unremarkable it felt. Their initial handshake—on a red carpet, set against a simple backdrop of North Korean and American flags at Singapore’s Capella hotel—was so fleeting as to seem routine. Instead of delivering rousing introductory remarks or parading around to the beat of a brass band, the two men walked along a colonnade and headed inside with their translators, where they sat and smiled in a manner reminiscent of how Trump welcomes visiting foreign leaders in the Oval Office.

Trump, who had previously predicted that he would know whether Kim was serious about giving up his nuclear weapons “within the first minute” of meeting him based on his “touch” and “feel,” said within the first minutes of gripping and grinning with Kim Jong Un: “It will be tremendously successful … and we will have a terrific relationship.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright once compared nuclear talks with North Korea to climbing Korea’s rugged mountains. “We would reach the top of one, only to find another and then another peak still towering ahead,” she said. And yet, throughout the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, U.S. officials considered this the more prudent path. When, for example, a high-level North Korean official visited the United States in 2000 and delivered an invitation to Bill Clinton to meet with Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, Clinton declined because his advisers felt nuclear and missile negotiations weren’t advanced enough to warrant a presidential summit. (“They were not at all happy that Clinton did not accept immediately—a dictator thinks he has to deal with the president of a country,” recalled Albright, who traveled to North Korea instead but never managed to seal the deal.)