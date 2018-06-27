“People feel that the political system is failing them, especially its foreign policy. … People are really tired of that and they feel the resources should be spent on them,” Saeed Ghasseminejad, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who focuses on Iran, told me.

The slide of the rial has had a cascading effect on the Iranian economy as Iranians suddenly find their salaries worth less than what they were even a week ago. “People are basically getting poorer and poorer, especially people who are on fixed wage,” Ghasseminejad said. When a currency depreciates, it makes imported goods much more expensive; the prices of foodstuffs, cars, and electronics have all spiked in Iran in recent months, portending inflation. This can—and in the case of Iran, almost certainly will—result in a significant economic contraction because consumers will buy fewer goods, and, as a consequence, merchants won’t stock up on products to sell.

Indeed, transactions in Iran’s markets have slowed dramatically because of fears that cash exchanged during commercial transactions could lose value before it is deposited in a bank account. The Iranian central bank’s recent decision to lower rates may not have helped to keep money in accounts, either. Reuters reported that Iranians were moving away from cash and putting their money into assets such as gold, real estate, and the stock market—all of which have risen in value in recent weeks. Iran’s government tried to intervene in April to prevent the rial’s slide by setting an official rate of 42,000 rials to the dollar, and prohibiting trading at any other rate. But that move did little to curb currency speculation in the black market, and instead resulted in the continued slide of the Iranian currency. Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s spokesman, recently said that traders bought imported goods at the government-set exchange rate, but sold them in the market at the black-market rate.

The government has also taken steps to ban the import of more than 1,300 items that can be made domestically, including textiles and footwear. The move, which is expected to save $10 billion in foreign currency, is believed to be preparation for what Khamenei calls the “resistance economy,” which, among other things, prioritizes domestic industries and conserves foreign reserves. It has also targeted foreign travel in order to conserve foreign reserves. Such moves, Ghasseminejad said, could have broad consequences for the Iranian government.

“Which kind of people do foreign travel? Which kind of people uses luxury goods? These are upper middle class. The regime has a pact with this upper middle class,” he said. “The regime sells the oil, and part of the oil dollars goes to this upper middle class: the merchants, doctors, engineers, university professors, artists, and people like that. [But] the regime can’t keep the promises that it has made. It’s not going to keep these promises. It is attacking the lifestyle of these people. If you have economic sanctions that will cut the inflow of the money … that would put pressure on the upper middle class, too.”