In a move to derail an agreement he has frequently dubbed "insane," "horrible," and "the worst," President Trump announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Trump said the U.S. will reinstate sanctions it had waived as part of the deal, adding that "any nation that helps Iran in its quest for nuclear weapons could also be strongly sanctioned by the United States." The move puts the U.S. in direct violation of the agreement, and raises the question of what, if anything, Europe can do to salvage it. The U.S. and Iran are not the only parties to the deal. France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia are also signatories, which means that even if the U.S. withdraws, the agreement doesn't necessarily go away entirely—it depends on how the Iranians respond. The Europeans, for example, could attempt to salvage the deal by continuing to do business with Iran; in exchange, Iran could continue to observe the limits set by the nuclear deal. Both sides, however, could then be at risk of being targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Iran Hawks Are the New Iraq Hawks Trump’s decision to quit the 2015 accord, under which Iran accepted strict limits on its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, comes days before a May 12 deadline by which the president has to decide whether to extend a waiver on Iranian oil sanctions. These sanctions, first imposed by the Obama administration in 2012, cut Iran’s oil exports in half and were eventually waived under the JCPOA. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal and impose nuclear-related sanctions has consequences for companies doing business in Iran. John Bolton, Trump’s national-security adviser, told reporters that new contracts with Iran will be banned, while existing ones will be given a wind-down period, which for oil amounts to 180 days. The decision also puts the U.S. at odds once more with its traditional allies. While Trump has remained steadfast in his quest to rip up the Iran deal, which he has criticized for not imposing more permanent limits on the country’s enrichment and missile programs, China, Russia, and the EU remain committed to the accord. It’s unclear, however, what Iran plans to do next. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in response to Trump’s announcement Tuesday that Tehran would remain in the nuclear agreement without Washington for now, but reserved the right to resume enriching uranium if negotiations fell apart.

The EU has gone to great lengths to ensure the agreement’s survival. It fought hard to keep the U.S. invested in the accord ahead of Trump’s final decision, going so far as to dispatch French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to Washington in back-to-back efforts to preserve U.S. participation. And while all parties left empty-handed, there’s little indication the EU will fold on the issue so easily. Contrary to Macron’s claim during his visit to Washington that there is no “plan B” if the U.S. were to withdraw from the accord, the European Union has pledged to preserve the JCPOA, even if it means doing so without Washington. The easiest way for Europe to achieve this would be by convincing Trump to agree to a “soft exit” from the deal, in which the U.S. would pull out of the agreement but delay implementing secondary sanctions that would target international firms conducting business with Iran in violation of the U.S. sanctions. Without an exemption to these sanctions, European and other international companies with business interests in Iran and the U.S. would effectively be cut off from the U.S. financial system, pushing them to disengage from Tehran. Though the White House confirmed in a statement Tuesday that the U.S. would grant businesses a grace period to conclude business in or with Iran, a complete exemption from sanctions seems unlikely for Trump, who would almost certainly take issue with imposing sanctions on Iran only to let Europe undermine them. The president has proven through his imposition of aluminum and steel tariffs that he is uninterested in forgoing his own policy goals for the sake of appeasing longtime U.S. allies.