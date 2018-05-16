As badly as both leaders desire negotiations, they are even more eager for the other to appear to need it more.

It turns out that, according to NBC News, the U.S. decision was made in part because the administration was afraid that North Korea would pull out of the summit first, and decided to cancel first: You can’t break up with me, I’m dumping you! At 8:20 a.m. Thursday, the State Department issued a statement celebrating progress. Less than 90 minutes later, Trump’s letter of cancelation went out. “The decision occurred so abruptly that the administration was unable to give congressional leaders and key allies advance notice and the letter went out while more than two dozen foreign journalists, including several U.S. citizens, were inside North Korea where they had gone to witness a promised dismantling of a nuclear test site,” NBC reported. There was an air of wounded paramour in a background call that the White House held Thursday evening, too. A senior administration official complained that the U.S. had sent a delegation to Singapore for a preliminary meeting, but that the North Koreans had stood them up without warning, just like that guy who didn’t show up for your second Tinder date. (He was lame anyway.) After the letter, Kim eschewed his usual defiant tone in public statements, saying, “We would like to make known to the U.S. side once again that we have the intent to sit with the U.S. side to solve problem regardless of ways at any time.” Apparently that was enough to assuage Trump, who tweeted Friday morning, “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!” Then, as he headed to Annapolis to speak at the commissioning ceremony for the Naval Academy, Trump told reporters that the U.S. was in touch with North Korea and the that the summit might still happen—perhaps even on June 12.