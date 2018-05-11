Moving the United States embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, as President Trump did on Monday, constitutes a momentous show of support and friendship to Israelis. It is a recognition of the importance that Jews have attached to Jerusalem for millennia. It grants Israel the same legitimacy to establish its own capital that is taken as a given by every other country in the world. It is a worthy policy initiative in its own right, and should have been done decades ago. Moving the embassy is not, however, a policy that will break the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, make it easier for the U.S. to mediate between the two sides, or bring peace any closer. In fact, the manner in which the embassy move was announced and implemented pushes all these things much farther away—a reality that was underscored when Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, during the penultimate day of a weeks-long demonstration there, even as the embassy dedication was happening.

It was jarring to behold, while all this blood was being shed, the emphasis on peace at the embassy dedication: Israeli singer Hagit Yaso performed “Od Yavo Shalom Aleinu” (“Peace Will Come To Us”). U.S. Ambassador David Friedman extolled the virtues of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. And Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner said, “We will look back on this day” and remember that “the journey to peace started with a strong America recognizing the truth.” Clearly, Trump and his administration are refusing to own up to the real consequences that his decision will have on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But dissembling about the true costs of moving the embassy will only complicate American policy in the region. Related Story Celebration in Jerusalem, Bloodshed in Gaza Despite Israel setting its capital in the undisputed western part of the city when the state was established 70 years ago, the U.S. and nearly all other countries placed their embassies in Tel Aviv because of the United Nations decision to treat Jerusalem as a “corpus separatum,” a separate area that should be governed by the international community. The U.S. rectifying its historic mistake now is indeed cause for Israel to celebrate—just not for the reasons Trump has stated. Trump’s December 6 announcement of the new U.S. policy on Jerusalem emphasized that he had made this decision for two reasons. One was that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital acknowledged the reality on the ground: Israel’s major governmental institutions, including the Knesset and the High Court, are located in Jerusalem, as are the residences of the president and prime minister. The other reason, which Trump repeatedly returned to during the course of his remarks, was that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital would advance the peace process and make a permanent status agreement between the two sides easier. Since then, the president has insisted multiple times that he has “taken Jerusalem off the table,” implying that Jerusalem is no longer a disputed issue between the parties and that the two sides can now move on to resolving the other final status issues, such as security, borders, and refugees.