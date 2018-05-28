All eyes were on the Republic of Ireland this weekend when it voted resoundingly in favor of repealing its near-total ban on abortion. In the days since, some of that attention has turned to Northern Ireland, where pressure is mounting to change its own restrictive abortion laws. Related Stories A ‘Quiet Revolution’ Comes to Ireland

Ireland's Very Secular Vote on Abortion Though Northern Ireland is a member of the United Kingdom, where abortions are permitted within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy (and later, under exceptional circumstances), U.K. abortion law doesn’t apply in Northern Ireland. This is because the 1967 Abortion Act that legalized abortion access across the U.K. was never enforced in Northern Ireland, which instead adopted abortion laws similar to those of the Republic of Ireland. As was the case in Dublin before Saturday’s referendum, Belfast outlaws abortion except in cases where a doctor rules that a pregnancy poses a danger to a woman’s life. In all other cases—including rape, incest, or severe or fatal fetal abnormality—women are not able to access abortion services in Northern Ireland. For that, they would have to do what thousands of Irish and Northern Irish women have done, provided they can afford it: Travel to other countries, including other countries in the U.K., to access abortion services. According to statistics from the U.K.’s Department of Health, 724 women in Northern Ireland traveled to England or Wales for an abortion in 2016. Penny Mordaunt, a Conservative lawmaker and the U.K.’s international development secretary, praised the Irish referendum result as “a hopeful one for Northern Ireland” that “must be met.” The Labour lawmaker Stella Creasy took it one step further, writing on Monday in The Times of London that the British government should step in to ensure that U.K. abortion law applies to Belfast just as much as it does in Scotland and Wales. At least 160 British lawmakers have backed Creasy’s call.

But the British government reaffirmed this week that it has no interest in intervening with Northern Ireland’s abortion laws. Despite U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s initial praise for the result of the Irish referendum, she stressed on Monday that “the people of Northern Ireland are entitled to their own process”—one that should be conducted by its own devolved government, she said. There’s a reason Downing Street is reluctant to wade into the issue. To pressure lawmakers in Northern Ireland to liberalize the country’s abortion laws could risk alienating the same people whom May relies on to maintain her government majority. The Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose support May’s government relies on, stressed on Sunday that the Irish referendum result “has no impact upon the law in Northern Ireland,” and that it would be up to Northern Irish lawmakers to decide how to address it. “In many ways, abortion rights in Northern Ireland has frequently been bargained away in Westminster for the support of Northern Irish parties,” Fiona de Londras, a professor of legal studies at the University of Birmingham, told me. She noted that until recently, nearly all Northern Irish parties opposed provisions that would allow for lawful abortion under certain circumstances—a position that Conservative and Labour governments have historically accommodated in exchange for political support in Westminster.