Despite that exodus, LREM has struggled to differentiate itself from Macron. “En Marche doesn’t exist without Macron,” Emmanuel Rivière, a Paris-based pollster with Kantar Public, told me. “It’s very distinct. Usually you have strong political parties like [the Socialists and the Republicans] that promoted one strong leader but … always had a political party existing outside the president. Now it’s not the case.”

The Grande marche pour l’Europe itself isn’t exactly new: It was modeled on a similar nationwide campaign LREM ran ahead of last year’s presidential election, in which it knocked on more than 300,000 doors to learn which issues mattered most to voters. Working with a French political-consulting firm whose founders had volunteered for Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, the movement used election and demographic data to identify and target precincts and neighborhoods that would be representative of France as a whole. The more than 25,000 individual interviews they conducted helped inform Macron’s campaign platform.

Benjamin Griveaux, a top LREM official who now serves as the government’s primary spokesman, called the Grande marche pour l’Europe a way for the party to rekindle this same feeling of a “collective movement” among LREM supporters. “Some people got some rest the last six months, or went back to school or to university time, and now they’re ready to get fully involved again in this great march,” he said.

This time, the movement identified neighborhoods that are likely to be either particularly pro-EU or particularly anti-EU, giving them a better chance of hearing strong feelings and arguments on both sides of the issue as they formulate their party platform for the 2019 European Parliament elections. “We don’t go to see people to say, ‘We have a program, here is our agenda for European elections next year’—we go to see them just to have a clear picture of what their feeling is about the European Union,” Griveaux said.

LREM is still figuring out exactly how it relates to its former foot soldiers and leaders who’ve moved over to the Elysée Palace with Macron or taken up a seat in the National Assembly. At a happy hour for members of the youth wing, Griveaux held court with LREM members and former volunteers for his parliamentary campaign. The relationship between the movement and LREM government officials is “very informal,” he told me. “We have a natural link with the movement because—well, we are here because of them,” he added. For other former LREM volunteers, that contact is more sporadic: Laurent Saint-Martin, a 32-year-old, for example, used to be the movement’s local volunteer leader in Paris’s 17th arrondissement; now, as an elected member of the National Assembly, he told me he visits the LREM headquarters “not enough, honestly.”

In some ways, this mirrors the challenge former Obama volunteers and staffers faced when they formed Organizing for America after the 2008 election. The organization was intended to maintain relationships with Obama’s grassroots-level supporters, but at times also found itself at odds with the president it had helped elect over whether he had kept his campaign promises.