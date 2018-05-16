Preparing for a summit with North Korea is allowing the U.S. to gain insight into an opaque regime. And there’s more good news, too.

Following news updates about President Trump’s on-again, off-again nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can make it feel as if the White House is prepping for the opening night of a Vegas show: If only the curtain goes up, all will be fine. And for the moment, it does look like the summit in Singapore will happen. As diplomats around the world rush about trying to make the meeting a reality, it’s worth noting that there is actually some very good news in the mad scramble toward Singapore. The most important piece of good news is simply that both sides are engaged in serious dialogue, which reduces risk and generates insight. Just months ago—or, in Trump world, a national-security adviser and a secretary of state ago—some Pentagon insiders were estimating a 40 percent risk of military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea within a year. For now at least, the threat of a deliberate or even accidental military clash between the two countries has receded.

Generating insight is also important. North Korea remains one of the most opaque regimes in the world. Intelligence officials have called it the hardest of hard targets. It’s held that dubious distinction for years. In 2009, much of what we knew about the then–heir apparent Kim Jong Un came from the secondhand reports of a sushi chef. They don’t call it the Hermit Kingdom for nothing. Related Story So Is the North Korea Summit Back On, or What? Summit preparations, even hasty ones, require substantive talks and logistical preparations. These kinds of interactions are prime opportunities to learn about North Korea’s regime: the way it thinks, what it knows, how it operates, what capabilities it has, how it feels, who’s in and who’s not. American negotiators can also get a better glimpse into the ways Kim Jong Un and his closest advisers deceive, perceive, and receive information about our own intentions and capabilities. Given that no American scientist has been inside North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear facility since my Stanford colleague Sig Hecker saw uranium centrifuges there in 2010, every exchange between American and North Korean negotiators is an opportunity to gain valuable intelligence. It’s also a chance to signal what our red lines might actually be, in face-to-face quiet meetings out of the public glare, rather than in Twitter rants in full public view. There are three other pieces of good news: The experts are back, the Japanese are in, and National-Security Adviser John Bolton is quiet—at least for the moment.