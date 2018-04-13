The U.S. military—supported by Britain and France—launched strikes against key government targets in Syria on Friday, nearly a week after the Assad regime was accused of using chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta. “The nations of Britain, France, and the United States of America have marshaled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality,” President Donald Trump said in a broadcast statement late Friday, as he criticized Russia and Iran for icts support of the Syrian regime. It wasn’t immediately clear where in Syria the U.S. and its allies struck, but news organizations on Twitter said loud explosions were heard over Damascus, the Syrian capital, as the president announced the action. The strike is the second time the Trump administration has responded in this manner to a chemical-weapons attack in Syria. In April 2017, the U.S. struck an airfield near Homs in response to an attack by the Assad regime on Khan Sheikhoun. Related Story What Is America Going to Do About Syria Now? Trump had signaled Friday’s strike almost immediately after news reports emerged of last Saturday’s attack on Douma, the last rebel redoubt. On Twitter last Sunday, he accused Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, as well as Iran of backing “Animal Assad” and warned of a “big price to pay.” On Monday, Trump was more specific, saying he would be “making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours.” “We cannot allow atrocities like that,” Trump said, speaking of the attack on Douma, adding everyone involved in the alleged attack “will pay a price.” Speaking Monday at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary James Mattis declined to “rule out anything right now” in response to the alleged chemical-weapons attack. Then, as the U.S. and its allies coordinated on the manner best to respond, and Russia vowed to retaliate against any Western aggression as Syria, it wasn’t clear what for the strikes would take—until Friday.

“The evil and despicable attack left mothers and fathers, women, and children thrashing in pain,” Trump said Friday, calling the attack in Douma the “crimes of a monster.” It was a dramatic action at the end of a dramatic few days. But we’ve seen a version of this before. What's different about these strikes is Trump said, “We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents.” But what’s similar is that we won’t know how effective Friday’s strikes are—or what will happen should Russia intervene militarily. In a statement in London, U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May said the Western nations “sought to use every possible diplomatic channel” to prevent the use of chemical weapons in Syria. “This persistent pattern of behavior must be stopped.” French President Emmanuel Macron, in a separate statement, added: “Our response has been limited to the capabilities of the Syrian regime for the production and use of chemical weapons.” In the previous U.S. strike against Syria, in April 2017, the U.S. fired 59 cruise missiles into Syria, targeting the al-Shayrat military airfield near Homs. That was the airbase from which Assad is said to have carried out the attack on Khan Sheikhoun. The strike destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment and, a Pentagon spokesman said at the time, reduced “the Syrian government’s ability to deliver chemical weapons.”

The coordinated action Friday did not have the imprimatur of the United Nations where any such proposal would have almost certainly been vetoed by Russia, Assad’s main backer, and China, which is disinclined to favor military interventions in other countries. In fact, Russia used its veto power Tuesday to stop a U.S.-sponsored resolution to investigate the attack in Douma and determine who was responsible. The UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was in Damascus Saturday to investigate determine whether chemical weapons were used in Douma. The fate of that visit is now unclear. Russia said Friday that Britain had orchestrated the chemical attack—a claim the U.K. dismissed. Critics of the Trump administration have questioned whether the president has the legal authority to act in Syria, but the White House says its actions are covered by the controversial War Powers Act, which allows the president to use military force without congressional authority, and its congressional supporters say the strikes are covered by the Authorization for the Use of Military Force that was passed after the attacks of September 11, 2001. The U.S. has plenty of military options in the region. Besides U.S. military bases in Turkey, Qatar, and elsewhere, the U.S., The New York Times said, has two Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers in the Mediterranean that “would be able to get within striking range within hours to days.” But if previous strikes are any guide, Trump’s action Friday will ultimately have little impact in Syria.