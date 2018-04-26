As the April 27 summit between South Korea and North Korea begins, Seoul has maintained its poise. Though U.S. officials like National Security Adviser John Bolton have expressed an impatience for North Korea’s total, unilateral denuclearization, South Korean President Moon Jae In recently cautioned his aides against “an excessive eagerness to try to fix all problems at once.” The summit, which is taking place on the South Korean side of the joint security area in Panmunjom, the iconic village straddling the border between North and South Korea, will be the first meeting between the two countries’ leaders since 2007. In October of that year, then-South Korean president Roh Moo Hyun crossed the military line of demarcation on foot into North Korea, where he was greeted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. This Friday, Kim Jong Un, his son, will cross the border to the South. Local media is reporting that he and South Korean president Moon Jae In will plant a commemorative tree by a path near the border, sprinkling it with water taken from North Korea’s Taedong and South Korea’s Han rivers. After lunch, the two leaders will go for a leisurely walk and exchange small talk along one of the world’s most heavily fortified borders, before resuming the negotiations.

It will be a dramatic moment, and one that seemed impossible barely a year ago, when news reports from the peninsula tended to reference “heightened tension.” At the time, Kim was accelerating the pace of his nuclear and missile testing while President Trump lobbed threats back in his direction. But the tone shifted suddenly with the Korean Olympics and Trump’s promise of a U.S.-North Korean summit meeting. In the interim, the tantalizing possibility of peace is one that Moon campaigned on, and the inter-Korean summit is an important test of that promise on a major stage. For Moon, the immediate question is whether he can secure movement toward a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War—stopped, but not technically concluded, by armistice over six decades ago—and, consequently, set the conditions for Kim to conclude some kind of denuclearization deal when he meets with Trump in the coming months. And yet, for such a seemingly historic moment, it’s one that seems destined not to yield many surprises. Unlike the 2007 summit, which focused on a range of issues concerning peacemaking and economic cooperation while separate nuclear-disarmament negotiations were ongoing, this inter-Korean meeting is expected to focus mainly on the issue of North Korean denuclearization, with peace discussions a possible means toward that end. As Moon said at a recent meeting with an advisory committee of veteran North Korea negotiators and policymakers: “It has become the case that improving the relationship between North and South Korea cannot just be achieved by agreement between the two countries, but requires the fulfillment of a denuclearization agreement between the United States and North Korea.”

In the meantime, the discussion about improving the relationship is likely to deal with measures to work toward peace, possibly including agreements to scale back military tensions on the border, or to hold inter-Korean summit meetings on a regular basis. Per Tokyo’s request, Moon will also bring up the issue of Japanese abductees, who were kidnapped by North Korean agents in the 1970s and 1980s to train North Korean spies. “There will be big-picture negotiations on the various issues at stake, establishing what will be given and taken from each side,” Cheong Seong Chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute and a summit policy advisor to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, told me. “For the most part, Moon and Kim will discuss denuclearization and the possibility of replacing the current armistice with a permanent peace treaty,” he added. Experts told me that North Korea may be willing to give up its nuclear weapons in exchange for such a treaty, which Pyongyang would see as a safeguard against U.S. military aggression. “The aim of this summit would be to get North Korea to agree to complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization, as denuclearization and the ending of the war are inextricably linked,” Jeong Se Hyun, South Korea’s unification minister from 2002 to 2004 and a former envoy to North Korea, told me. “In order for the peace treaty to be an effective safeguard that can prevent U.S. military action against North Korea, there needs to be more than a two-party deal. … China needs to be a signatory, in addition to the United States, South Korea and North Korea,” all of whom, with the exception of South Korea, are signatories to the current armistice. “With that mechanism protecting North Korea from U.S. aggression, North Korea will then likely agree to surrender their nuclear weapons.”

It sounds simple enough in theory, but there’s a reason this exchange hasn’t occurred before. The real challenge will be to work out a deal that guarantees enforceable and verifiable denuclearization in clear steps, at an acceptable price to the U.S.—which keeps over 20,000 troops in South Korea. The North has long insisted that they leave, and the U.S. has long maintained that their presence is not negotiable. South Korea recently announced that the North had dropped this demand, a seeming concession that was greeted by some in Washington as a ploy. Thus even some kind of breakthrough announcement from the summit would leave plenty of complications in its wake. Still, given the many intersecting interests of countries like the United States and China, the consensus among North Korea experts like Jeong is that the current summit alone is unlikely to produce any such dramatic breakthroughs. And with North Korea having made major strides in its inter-continental ballistic missile technology, posing a more direct threat to the United States, the upcoming United States-North Korea summit has already taken center stage, leaving Seoul with little room to negotiate its own deals. “South Korea and North Korea can’t do much beyond affirming the basic agreement that North and South Korea will work together closely in order to achieve complete denuclearization,” Jeong said. “The various things North Korea wants in return for denuclearization—counterpayments, diplomatic treaties—are things South Korea can’t decide on their own.”