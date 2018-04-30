Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel had uncovered documents that showed Iranian officials had lied when they said the country never pursued nuclear weapons, adding the Islamic Republic had a detailed plan to develop nuclear weapons—and had hidden the relevant documents away in an archive in Tehran. “I’m here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time,” Netanyahu said in a presentation that included details from what he said were the Iranian documents. He said Iran had moved its atomic archives to a secret location in Tehran’s Shorabad district, and that Israel obtained half a ton of material from inside these vaults a few weeks ago. He said Israel had obtained 55,000 pages, and 55,000 files on 183 CDs. “We’ve shared this material with the United States and the United States can vouch for its authenticity,” he said, adding that Israel was willing it to share the material with other countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitor’s Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement.

He said documents pertaining to Iran’s nuclear program, Project Amad, were being secretly stored by Tehran until a later time when it could develop nuclear weapons. The goal of that program, he said, was to design, produce, and test five nuclear warheads with a yield of 10 kilotons. The IAEA has known about Project Amad well before the signing of the nuclear agreement in JCPOA in 2015, and published material on it in 2011. Israeli media reported that Meir Ben-Shabbat, the country’s national-security adviser, spoke to his counterparts from the U.K., France, and Germany on Israel’s new intelligence. The three countries, along with Russia, China, the U.S., and the European Union, were party to the nuclear agreement with Iran. It is not clear what Netanyahu was hoping to achieve with his presentation. His skepticism about Iran’s intentions and its commitment to the nuclear agreement is well known. Those hoping for a smoking gun of Iran’s cheating on the deal it signed with world powers to curb its nuclear program were likely to be disappointed. The fact that Iran was at one point pursuing nuclear weapons will likely be a surprise to no one—and indeed was a rationale for concluding the nuclear agreement in the first place. Many of the slides Netanyahu showed pertained to the period between 1999 to 2003, when the U.S. has also cited evidence of an Iranian nuclear-weapons program, and after which a U.S. National Intelligence Estimate said the program had been shut down. His main evidence that Iran had cheated on the nuclear deal was that it had not fully disclosed the details of its past nuclear programs to the International Atomic Energy Agency as required by the nuclear deal.

Still, Netanyahu’s announcement could have dramatic consequences not only for the future of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear agreement is officially known, but also in stoking the already high tensions between Israel and Iran. Netanyahu made his comments hours after an unnamed military force conducted a strike on Iranian targets in Syria. Suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has carried out dozens of similar strikes, and which neither confirms nor denies its activities inside Syria. As to the Obama-era nuclear agreement itself, President Trump has it “the worst deal in history.” Although his advisers, as well as his European allies, had hoped to persuade him to remain in the JCPOA, arguing it was achieving what it was intended to do—preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon—French President Emmanuel Macron told French media last week, after his visit to Washington, that he believed Trump “will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons.” Trump has until May 12 to decide. Netanyahu’s speech could help give him a rationale to withdraw—or, should he want to save the deal, give him wiggle room to reimpose nuclear sanctions without fully withdrawing. European leaders have lobbied to preserve the JCPOA. They maintain that the agreement did not set out to curtail the Islamic Republic’s non-nuclear actions in the region—its ballistic missile tests, its involvement in the Syrian civil war and in Iraqi politics, its role in the conflict in Yemen, and its continued support for Shia proxies. These are all factors opponents of the deal cite while pointing to the JCPOA’s weaknesses, and ones that Netanyahu did not cite in his speech.

But the biggest complaints cover the pact’s “sunset” provisions, which Netanyahu also alluded to, and under which certain restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program expire in eight, 10, and 15 years. The deal’s opponents say these provisions allow the Islamic Republic to freely resume a nuclear-weapons programs after those periods end, and that the deal merely delays the time it would take for Iran to have nuclear weapons. On Monday, Netanyahu argued that Iran’s intent in preserving its atomic archive was to resume the program eventually. But the agreement’s supporters call the “sunset-clause” criticism a willful misreading of the JCPOA. They say that the deal places other permanent restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu is a longstanding critic of the pact, though Israeli national-security experts have previously said the JCPOA is accomplishing its goals. (Efraim Halevy, the former head of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, said over the weekend the JCPOA had “positive elements in it.”) The Israeli leader says he views Iran as an existential threat. The rhetoric of the Islamic Republic’s clerical leadership, as well as Tehran’s financial and military support for Hezbollah, which fought Israel for decades in Lebanon, and Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization that governs the Gaza Strip, show the basis for Netanyahu’s fears. Iran’s growing influence in Syria, where it supports the Assad regime, is an added factor, as it gives Iran’s proxies a land border with Israel.