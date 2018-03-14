Try this simple experiment. Take Mike Pompeo’s statements about Muslims, and his alliances with anti-Muslim bigots. Then imagine that he had made similar statements about Jews, and forged similar ties to anti-Semites. Then imagine the reaction if he were nominated for secretary of state. If the analogy appears farfetched, it’s only because, in the President Trump era, anti-Muslim bigotry is so pervasive that many of us have trouble recognizing it as bigotry at all. Two of Mike Pompeo’s close allies, Frank Gaffney and Brigitte Gabriel, are to American Muslims what David Duke and Louis Farrakhan are to American Jews. Duke believes that American Jews—at least those who support Israel—are not loyal to the United States. “I’m against Jews or anybody else,” he declared in 2016, “that puts the interest of some of other place, another country, over our own country.” Farrakhan believes in a Jewish conspiracy to control the United States government. “The Jews have control over those agencies of government,” he asserted last month. “When you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door.”

Gaffney and Gabriel believe something similar about American Muslims. They believe that many American Muslims (not all—like Duke, who says “there’s a lot of great Jews,” they offer caveats) are disloyal. Why? Not because they’re loyal to a foreign country but because they are loyal to Islam itself, which, according to Gaffney and Gabriel, does not permit allegiance to any non-Muslim government. (In earlier periods in American history, anti-Catholic bigots similarly argued that loyalty to the pope superseded loyalty to the Constitution.) Related Stories The New Secretary of State Is a North Korea Hawk

The Rise of Right-Wing Foreign Policy in America Gabriel, who runs the organization ACT for America, declared in 2007 that "a practicing Muslim who believes the word of the Quran to be the word of Allah, who abides by Islam, who goes to mosque and prays every Friday, who prays five times a day—this practicing Muslim, who believes in the teachings of the Quran, cannot be a loyal citizen to the United States of America." After Khizr Khan brandished a copy of the Constitution at the 2016 Democratic Convention, Gabriel insisted that he was lying. "Waving the Constitution is a misrepresentation," she said, "when one's religion teaches that it and any other man-made law, for that matter, are to be removed and superseded by the Quran." Gaffney and Gabriel don't consider Muslim disloyalty a passive, theoretical problem. Just as Farrakhan and Duke believe that many American Jews are part of an active conspiracy to undermine the United States, Gaffney and Gabriel believe the same thing about American Muslims. At the center of this conspiracy stands the Muslim Brotherhood, which supposedly controls most American Muslim organizations and mosques, and seeks to replace the Constitution with sharia law. The Muslim Brotherhood was born in Egypt in 1928 with the goal of spreading Islam around the world and recreating an Islamic Caliphate, though what exactly that means differs among the Brotherhood's many loosely affiliated branches in different countries.

In 2010, Gaffney’s organization, The Center for Security Policy, issued a report alleging that, “nearly every major Muslim organization in the United States is actually controlled by the MB [Muslim Brotherhood] or a derivative organization. Consequently, most of the Muslim American groups of any prominence in America are now known to be, as a matter of fact, hostile to the United States and its Constitution.” The report claimed that, “The Brotherhood has succeeded in penetrating our educational, legal and political systems, as well as top levels of government, intelligence, the media, and U.S. military, virtually paralyzing our ability to plan or respond effectively.” In other words, Muslims secretly control the United States government. Pompeo appeared on Gaffney’s radio show at least 24 times between 2013 and 2016. In 2015, he participated in The Center for Security Policy’s Defeat Jihad summit. In 2014, 2015, and 2016 he spoke at ACT for America’s annual conference, in the final year winning its National Security Eagle Award. When Pompeo was named CIA Director, Gabriel called him “a steadfast ally of ours.” But Pompeo hasn’t merely consorted with anti-Muslim bigots. He has echoed their arguments. Like Gaffney, he has suggested that Muslims throughout the country are part of a secret Muslim Brotherhood plot. “There are organizations and networks here in the United States tied to radical Islam in deep and fundamental ways,” he told Gaffney while on his radio show. “They’re not just in places like Libya and Syria and Iraq, but in places like Coldwater, Kansas, and small towns all throughout America.” In Congress, Pompeo sponsored legislation to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. If passed, Gaffney and Gabriel would likely use the law to allege that America’s most prominent Muslim organizations are abetting terrorism, and should thus be shut down.