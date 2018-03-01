President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. is being ripped off by its trading partners—so much so that on Thursday he vowed he would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to, as he sees it, protect local manufacturers from having to compete with underpriced foreign imports. The specifics of the plan are still unclear: He did not say, for instance, whether the barriers would be imposed on all imports or only aimed at certain countries. There are many reasons Trump sees global trade as fundamentally unfair to American workers—he often cites large trade deficits with China, for example, though many trade experts tend to believe trade deficits aren’t by themselves harmful to a particular country’s economy. But earlier this week, he also offered another illustrative example of his worldview on trade—and it had to do motorcycles. Harley-Davidson motorcycles, to be exact, and how they are sold in India.

This time, though, the tariffs went the other way. “When they send a motorcycle to India, as an example, they have to pay 100 percent tax—100 percent,” Trump told U.S. governors on Monday. “Now, the [Indian] prime minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day. He said, ‘We are lowering it to 50 percent.’ I said, ‘OK, but so far we’re getting nothing.’ So we get nothing, he gets 50 [percent], and they think we’re doing—like they’re doing us a favor. That’s not a favor.” Trump compared the tariffs imposed on Harley-Davidsons in India to U.S. tariffs on motorcycles made in India. “India sells us a lot of motorbikes,” he said, and the tariff on them is zero. The Washington Post reports Harley-Davidson sells about 4,500 motorcycles annually in India—most of them assembled domestically and not subject to the tariffs levied on motorcycles assembled outside the country. The only major Indian company that sells motorcycles in the U.S. is Royal Enfield, which sells fewer than 1,000 motorcycles in the U.S. each year. The numbers are small, and Trump’s outrage over the amounts involved may be misplaced, but his remarks also reflect how seemingly small trade matters can affect other international priorities. The U.S. has long had similar concerns about doing business with India. At the end of Bush administration, for instance, the two governments said they would negotiate a bilateral investment treaty—but that issue is no longer discussed because of a number of disagreements. The two sides also remain at odds over things like India’s protections for its agricultural sector, and Indian patent laws the U.S. views as weak insufficient to protect U.S. intellectual property. The U.S. also dislikes Indian price controls on medical devices and tariffs India recently imposed on articles such as cell phones and auto components. India, likewise, has concerns about Trump administration’s threats to raise tariffs—it is, for example, one of the largest exporters of steel to the U.S.—as well as his administration’s stated opposition to visas for high-tech workers, a key economic driver for the Indian economy.

“Even at the start of the Trump administration, you had a lot of pent-up hostility and frustration on both sides,” Richard Rossow, an expert on India-U.S. trade at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told me. “And in the last couple of months, you’ve seen a further escalation in those things.” During that time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has increased customs duties in as many as 50 sectors—from electronics to fruit juice and toys—in an attempt to spur domestic manufacturing, which is an approach philosophically akin to Trump’s. Despite this, Modi is widely seen as India’s most pro-economic reform leader ever, and some of the steps he has taken, such as lifting restrictions on foreign-direct investment, have been praised by investors. But, Rossow said, the Indian leader appears less interested in trade than his two immediate predecessors, Manmohan Singh and Atal Behari Vajpayee, and has slowly been erecting barriers. The Indian prime minister’s “Make in India” campaign hasn’t been as successful as he’d hoped and so, Rossow said, Modi is “resorting to some steps to close up the market a bit and provide a bit more space for domestic manufacturers to take off.” Sadanand Dhume, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said Modi had his own domestic imperatives, which don’t necessarily translate into smart economics. “In some ways, Modi himself ironically has embraced a Trumpian view of how trade and manufacturing work,” he said. “And that does not augur well for the U.S.-India economic relationship.”

Dhume said that, motorcycles aside, “the real story here, in my view, is the signaling.” Trump, he said, is appealing to his own domestic constituency by pointing out that the U.S. is a largely open economy and India, along with many of the other countries the U.S. trades with, is a relatively closed economy. “I think he has honed in on that broad truth and I think that has implications for the U.S.-India relationship,” he said. “Because as a signaling device what he’s essentially doing is sending a message to trade negotiators, bureaucrats, the people in the system, trade bodies, that he sees the U.S.-India economic relationship unfairly skewed toward India, and this is something he would like to see changed.” Indeed, Reuters reported last week that U.S. businesses and diplomats were urging India to reduce tariffs on imported products, which were increased in India’s recent budget. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said “we believe it is important that India make greater efforts to lower tariff and non-tariff barriers, which will lower prices to consumers, promote development of value chains in India, and contribute to India’s objective to become a global competitor across a variety of sectors.” “Trade benefits both of our countries and we want to see it grow,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to work to resolve the issues that are preventing the U.S.-India economic relationship from reaching its full potential.”