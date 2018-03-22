The president is right to want to punish unfair trade practices. But America First keeps translating into America alone.

In an early morning tweet on March 2, President Donald Trump avowed that "trade wars are good, and easy to win." We're about to find out if he's right. Trump may have just started one with China. Trump's recently announced tariffs on steel and aluminum look trivial by comparison—especially if, as expected, he ends up granting exemptions to U.S. allies. Using an arcane statute of the Trade Act of 1974, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has concluded an investigation of China's unfair practices against U.S. firms, including forced technology transfers, joint venture requirements with Chinese partners, and outright cyber espionage.

Well aware of these problems, the U.S. government has struggled over the years to find a response that doesn't shoot America in the foot by driving up consumer prices and damaging a trade relationship that is now worth more than $600 billion in goods and services annually. For the most part, U.S. executives have been complicit, happy to meet quarterly earnings even if it means getting squeezed out of China's market in the long run. Now the Trump administration is saying the jig is up. They're sick of China's empty promises and fruitless dialogues. They don't think the World Trade Organization can rein China in. And they're worried that another decade of Beijing's abusive policies will destroy what's left of America's manufacturing base, as well as result in Chinese dominance in future technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics.

The big reveal of the investigation was the size and scope of penalties against China to recoup losses for its discriminatory behavior against U.S. companies. On Thursday, Trump announced tariffs on at least $50 billion of Chinese imports, giving USTR 15 days to provide a list of targeted products. Trump also directed the Treasury Department to recommend new restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States, including those involving sensitive technologies. Finally, the president called on USTR to challenge China’s discriminatory technology licensing practices at the WTO. Skeptics had wondered whether Trump would ever follow through, either because of the negative effects on the U.S. stock market or because of his self-professed admiration for Chinese Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping. Alternatively, the Chinese could have convinced Trump that they were ready to address the underlying problems, if only the president backed off. Xi had been sending a steady stream of senior Chinese officials to Washington to find a way out. Still, Trump had big campaign promises to fulfill. Recall his comments at a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana in May 2016: “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country and that’s what they’re doing. It’s the greatest theft in the history of the world.” Trump hasn’t changed his mind, and has been telling his staff for months that he wants tariffs on China.

His rapidly evolving inner circle has long been gearing up to deliver the results we see today. The stage was set with the promotion of Peter Navarro (author of Death by China and leading trade hawk in the administration), and the sidelining of more moderate voices in Rex Tillerson, Gary Cohn, and Rob Porter. Trump’s national security team is on board, having already declared in its new National Defense Strategy that strategic competition with China, “not terrorism, is now the primary concern in U.S. national security.” In a recent memo to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Defense Secretary James Mattis cautioned against levying tariffs on U.S. allies, but supported targeted action against China. The souring politics of China in Washington only further tipped the scales toward concerted action. Republicans in Congress have been crying foul about global tariffs on steel, but you won’t hear a peep of protest about actions aimed at China. Democrats, meanwhile, have been painting Trump as a paper tiger on China, looking to win back working-class voters. As for Trump’s populist base, former campaign officials credit his negative rhetoric on China as a key factor driving crucial victories in the upper Midwest. Trump would have been outflanked on all sides if he had under-delivered on China. It’s hard to imagine any president letting that happen ahead of the 2018 midterm elections and going into 2020.