There is no U.S. ambassador to South Korea. The U.S. diplomat in charge of negotiations with North Korea recently quit—and no replacement has yet been named. The State Department official in charge of East Asian Affairs is a career diplomat who is serving in an acting capacity. So if the North Koreans do end up talking to the U.S., as the South says they’ve offered to, who exactly would they talk to? “We have plenty of people who are more than qualified to have these types of conversations with the White House and also the Republic of Korea, our ally,” Heather Nauert, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman, said Tuesday. Those officials include Susan Thornton, the career foreign-service officer who is the State Department’s senior-most official on East Asian affairs, and who is the administration’s nominee to permanently take the job she has been doing since the end of the Obama administration; Marc Knapper, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Seoul; and Mark Lambert, the the director for Korea policy at the State Department.

But there remains the question of whether the U.S. has the bench strength needed to negotiate directly with North Korea—should such talks actually begin. The senior-most official who was in semi-regular meetings with North Korean officials, Joseph Yun, announced late last month he was retiring. His departure underscored the shortage of current U.S. officials who have ever met with a North Korean representative. Suzanne DiMaggio, a senior fellow at the New America Foundation, told me in an interview on Tuesday that it is uncertain “whether or not the United States has the capacity to engage in a major diplomatic effort with the North Koreans.” “We have a hollowed-out State Department. I think we currently have only one person, a senior-level official, who has actually ever met a North Korean official,” she said. “So there’s a very thin diplomatic bench.” (A State Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.) DiMaggio was referring to Allison Hooker, a former State Department official who is now at the National Security Council where she specializes in Korean issues. Hooker accompanied Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, to the closing ceremony of the recently concluded Winter Olympics in North Korea. Although a senior North Korean official was also present at that ceremony, there was no interaction between Hooker and any North Korean official, an NSC spokesman said.