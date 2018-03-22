At first, Elena Remigi thought getting British citizenship would be a formality. Though she was born in Milan, she had lived in the United Kingdom for more than a decade. She owned a house, she had a car, and she even got permanent residency—an arduous process that involves filling out an 85-page application and providing a stack of documents to prove eligibility. But after Britons voted in June 2016 for the U.K. to leave the European Union, she thought the long and expensive process to get a British passport would be worth it. It was so easy before. In much the same way an American from, say, Nebraska, could pick up and move to New York without having to go through an immigration process, let alone change citizenship, one point of the European Union was to give all European citizens the same kinds of rights to live and work anywhere in Europe. Moving from Milan to London was a lot like moving from Omaha to Ithaca. Except it’s not anymore—but nobody’s exactly sure yet what it’s supposed to be like.

The practical implications of this became clear to Remigi when she filed her citizenship application, which included sheafs of utility bills and a detailed list of flights she had taken in and out of the country dating back five years. But that wasn’t enough. She’s a stay-at-home parent. “I had to prove my existence here, and since I do not work in a specific place, they couldn’t prove that I was really a resident,” she told me. “I have a house, I have a family here, I own a car, and still I had to send another three kilos of additional evidence just to prove that I existed here.” The referendum result set in motion a complex array of political machinations that can feel hopelessly abstract, but one very simple outcome is this: Nearly 5 million people living in democracies across Europe were suddenly unsure of their rights. Most of these are people from elsewhere in Europe, legally residing in the U.K. for now but unsure whether they’ll get to stay. The same is true of a smaller number of British citizens who have made their homes across the Channel. And while a draft withdrawal agreement presented by U.K. and EU negotiators on Monday set out to clarify what some of these rights would look like after the U.K. fully transitions out of the EU at the end of 2020, plenty of unknowns remain. The3million, an advocacy group for citizens’ rights, said in a leaked letter to European Council President Donald Tusk that the draft agreement “makes for a bleak, uncertain future.”

"Nothing has been agreed, nothing is in writing, and there's no deal for citizens in case negotiations [on the terms of Brexit] fail," Maike Bohn, a German citizen living in the U.K. and a co-founder of the3million, told me. If, she asked, the parties can't agree on these people's rights, "What happens to us then?"

Brexit Negotiations Will Only Get Harder

The Year in Brexit, as Seen Through British Tabloids This uncertainty set Remigi on a fact-finding mission, which culminated in the June 2017 publication of In Limbo, a collection of testimonies of more than 100 EU nationals living in the U.K. between March and April 2017. The book includes the story of a Danish citizen who was denied permanent residency after living in the U.K. for 18 years due to an insurance requirement that many were unaware existed; an Italian couple who, despite being permanent residents in Oxford, are considering leaving the country due to a spike in hate crimes in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum; and a British national who is using her status as the granddaughter of German Jewish Holocaust refugees to apply for German citizenship in case her French partner’s permanent residency application is rejected. “The book has been written to show the human side of the Brexit story—the human cost,” Remigi said. “When you read these stories you realize the pain, the suffering … that our rights should have been guaranteed from the start.” On the other side of the Channel, U.K. citizens are experiencing some of the same confusion and uncertainty. In particular, prior to Brexit they had the right to move and work freely among European countries. When the terms of Brexit are finally settled, it’s not clear they will. Daniel Tetlow, a British citizen who lives in Germany and is the co-founder of British in Germany, an advocacy group for British expats, told me losing this right could threaten the very livelihoods of some British expats. “If you live on a border and you have a catering industry and you are catering as much to Switzerland or France or Holland as your are to Germany, you’re going to have major issues being able to do that as a British citizen,” he said.