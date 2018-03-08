ROME—For the past few weeks I’ve been in Italy, covering the elections last Sunday which produced the biggest political change here in decades. It was my first reporting trip back here in a while. I lived in Rome for many years but moved away in 2013. Maybe I’d changed since then, maybe it’s the #MeToo moment, but coming back to Italy this time, what struck me most wasn’t the political chaos, the populism, the dysfunction, or even the beauty, since a person can get used to all that. It was the fact that there were barely any women playing leading roles in the election coverage. As the returns came in, the main talk shows had all-male panels of experts. Some of the reporters in the field were women, and some of the interviewers, too. But men dominated the debate. As far as I could tell, the only strong, independent woman featured on Italian television as a protagonist, not an interviewer, during the most intense days of election coverage was hiking a mountain, alone—in an ad for muesli? Is it really possible that they only taking heads these channels could find were men, mostly over the age of 50? Related Stories The Italian Implosion

Issues affecting women barely resonated in this campaign, even though women are half of the electorate, as Gaia Pianigiani recently wrote in the Times. Italy has one of the lowest female employment rates in Europe, second only to Greece. It also has one of the lowest birth rates. Only 54 percent of women return to work after having a child, because childcare in Italy is mostly grandparents. Two women led parties running in this election: Emma Bonino, a former European commissioner whose More Europe party failed to get enough seats to enter Parliament—although she will be a senator through other means—and Giorgia Meloni, whose far-right Brothers of Italy party, did get enough. Among the women mentioned most in the election campaign were Laura Boldrini, the speaker of the Lower House and the subject of vitriol from the right-wing League, which blames the government for allowing hundreds of thousands of migrants to arrive in Italy since 2014, and who was running with a splinter left-wing group. There was also Elsa Fornero, who was Labor Minister from 2011 to 2013 in the technocratic government of Mario Monti, which raised Italy’s retirement age in order to keep the country’s finances under control. That move was so unpopular that Silvio Berlusconi, the right-wing League, and the Five-Star Movement all campaigned to change much-maligned “Fornero law” and lower the retirement age again.