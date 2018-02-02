Tom Shannon is an increasingly rare kind of public servant in Washington—a career diplomat who served administrations of both parties, starting with the Reagan administration, and one of only two people currently at the State Department to have achieved the title of “career ambassador.” (There were five when Obama left office.) “I have had the honor of serving under six presidents and ten secretaries of state,” he wrote in a memo to staff when he announced his retirement on Thursday. All of them, he wrote, were “extraordinary public servants and great Americans.” And, he went on, “[a]s with each of you, my service has been defined by ... the commitment we make to protect and defend our Constitution, our institutions, and our values. Underlying this commitment is our deep respect for the will of the American people and a determination to advance the interests and well-being of our nation by ensuring the success of our elected governments.”

With that, he announced his intention to step down as the third-highest-ranking official at the U.S. State Department. “My decision is personal, and driven by a desire to attend to my family, take stock of my life, and set a new direction for my remaining years,” he wrote. “The Secretary [of State, Rex Tillerson] has asked me to stay on until my successor is named, and to ensure a smooth transition to the new Under Secretary for Political Affairs. I have agreed to do so.” Shannon was the most senior official at the department who stayed in his post when the Trump administration took over from the Obama administration in January 2017. In an interview with CNN and the Associated Press, Shannon said Tillerson had tried to persuade him to change his mind, but the death of Shannon’s mother last November convinced him it was the right time to go. Shannon, who is 60, has been a foreign-service officer for more than 34 years. He is five years shy of the mandatory retirement age for diplomats. Shannon’s retirement is another blow to a department that many who work there feel has been sidelined under Trump. Many senior diplomats have found themselves isolated or ignored by the White House. Some have resigned, and others have been pushed out, leading to reports of an “exodus” of senior staff. Those who remain have complained about the poor morale. A proposed 30 percent budget cut, hiring freezes, and the secretary’s slow reorganization of the department have further stoked consternation and fear. Meanwhile there are global crises to manage and fewer diplomats to manage them.