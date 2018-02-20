Recent events in Syria have prompted screaming headlines about chemical-weapons attacks, a looming U.S.-Russia confrontation, and the risks of an even bigger, regional war. But the underlying reality of the war—lives being lost, day after day—is so constant nearly seven years in as to effectively cease being “news.” One powerful reflection of this, in contrast to the many thousands of words spent analyzing Syria’s complex battlefield, was a kind of moment of silence, in statement form. UNICEF, the UN children’s organization, distributed a mostly blank page following reports that dozens had been killed in a bombardment of a Damascus suburb, noting that it was running out of words to describe the daily terror endured by ordinary Syrians: #RunningOutOfWords



Statement from @gcappelaere on the war on children in #Syria



Reports of mass casualties among children in Eastern #Ghouta and Damascus#ChildrenUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/X2FYJ4OPnf — UNICEF MENA (@UNICEFmena) February 20, 2018 Accurate estimates of the death toll from these latest attacks are hard to come by, but many accounts suggest that as many as 100 civilians, including children, have been killed in the past 48 hours in the region of eastern Ghouta, in suburbs outside the country’s capital. The Assad regime’s forces have carried out a near-incessant bombardment of the region over the past 48 hours.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration accused the Assad regime of using chemical weapons in the area. (It’s the same region that Assad attacked in 2013 using sarin gas, violating President Obama’s infamous “red line” on the use of chemical weapons in the conflict.) It’s a region that has stubbornly remained in the hands of the rebels fighting Assad. Now that the war against ISIS is over, Assad, who looks like he will remain in power for the foreseeable future, can turn his full attention to bringing the rest of the country under his control. SOHR called the shelling “crazy,” adding it seemed a prelude to a coming ground offensive on the region. The devastation in Eastern Ghouta has drawn comparisons to Assad’s shelling of Aleppo in 2016. That months-long campaign killed more than 700 people. “Bottom line: If we have learned something from Aleppo, [it’s] time to actually avoid all this,” Staffan de Mistura, the UN envoy for Syria, said. Save the Children, in a statement, said Tuesday that in “some parts of Eastern Ghouta the destruction is now even greater than at the height of the Aleppo crisis in 2016, yet with only a tiny fraction of the global attention and outrage.” In the coming days and weeks, there will be attention and outrage focused on Eastern Ghouta, as well as on Assad and his enablers in Moscow and Tehran. And still no one will be able to say anything that can make the killing stop.