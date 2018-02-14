In the days before Valentine’s Day 2009, members of a group called the Sri Ram Sena dragged several young women out of a pub in Mangalore, a city in southwest India, and beat them. According to the group, whose members lobby, sometimes violently, for the religious and cultural dominance of Hinduism in Indian society, the women had violated the country’s traditional values by hanging out in a bar with men. Two of the women were hospitalized for their injuries. On Valentine’s Day that year, other Hindu far-right groups continued the moral policing, smearing black powder on the faces of supposed lovers or beating them in the street. A policeman was caught on video spinning a woman around by her hair as punishment for her supposed “immoral activities.” What compels the Hindu right’s volcanic reaction to Valentine’s Day? Some of its members have protested that the holiday is the product of a “rotten imported culture” from the West. Others have claimed that people tend to buy more contraceptives on Valentine’s Day, which “leads to a rise in incidents of rapes and other atrocities.” Yet others have tried to force unmarried couples to marry, or advocated for violence against them.

But over the last two years, the Hindu right’s efforts to crush Valentine’s Day seemed to be waning. In 2016, two far-right Hindu groups said they were instructing their activists to give up the fight, because they’d decided it was “useless” to try to stop couples from making what they described as animal-like public displays of affection. Last year, the op-ed page of India’s main business publication declared the war against Valentine’s Day lost, because the moral vigilantes had seemingly gone quiet. Meanwhile the mass marketing of Valentine’s Day in India continued apace, with teddy bears, flowers, and chocolates appearing in nearly every big store and in ads in newspapers. It seemed that Indian progressives had won. But progressive activists today warn that far-right Hindu groups, feeling emboldened by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brand of Hindu nationalism, now practice their moral policing 365 days a year. “[It] is no longer just an annual Valentine's Day affair,” Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, wrote to me, but instead “organized everyday violence against women's autonomy and interfaith relationships.” Interfaith relationships are a particular sticking point for these groups. Hindu nationalist outfits like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh perpetuate a false notion of the “love jihad”—the false idea that young Muslim men are making Hindu girls fall in love with them to trick them into converting to Islam. Just this week, a Facebook page called “Hindutva Vrata,” or “Hindu talk,” published a list of names of more than 100 interfaith couples and called for violence against them. “Every Hindu lion is urged to track and hunt the boys from this list,” the post read. The page has since been removed by Facebook.

In this climate, the same familiar groups have popped up once again to protest Valentine’s Day. Bajrang Dal, the militant youth chapter of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing Hindu organization, posted a video this week showing its members holding posters featuring a Disney princess kissing her prince with an “X” over her face, a skull and crossbones over a heart, and the words “Save Bharath [Indian] Culture: Ban Valentine Day.” The group also posted ads in at least one city warning Hindu girls of the supposed dangers of love jihad, and asked several pubs in south India not to host Valentine’s Day celebrations. Another Hindu group is once again running a campaign to replace Valentine’s Day with “Parents’ Worship Day,” a holiday to encourage moral piety and respect for one’s elders. The “day of lust,” the group has argued, leads to sexually transmitted diseases, teen pregnancies, and sexual assault. Valentine’s Day and its associations with romantic and sexual freedom is especially threatening to these groups, Chaudhry said, “because it presupposes a woman freely making those choices” above her love life. The “love jihad” activities, she added, only piggyback on that existing hostility “to further serve the Hindu rightwing agenda.” When I spoke to Surendra Jain, a former Bajrang Dal president who has now graduated into the VHP, he insisted his group’s activities against Valentine’s Day were about protecting girls, not controlling them. “We want to save our daughters and sisters from this type of vulgar presentation of love,” he said. “We don’t hate love. But we don’t like the commercialization of love and the vulgar presentation of love. In fact, this Valentine’s Day has become the commercial game of multinational companies.”