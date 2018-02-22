The Closing Ceremony of South Korea’s Winter Olympics marks the end not just of dazzling twizzles, celebrity curlers, and shirtless Tongans, but also of an interlude in the international crisis over North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program. In recent weeks we’ve witnessed North and South Koreans marching and competing together, the American vice president almost literally rubbing elbows with Kim Jong Un’s sister, and tentative talk of a grand summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In. But the spectacle of the Games has obscured several signs that the nuclear crisis will soon resume—and quite possibly accelerate. Related Story The Koreas Take Control Sanctions While Mike Pence signaled during the Olympics that the Trump administration is willing to meet directly with North Korean officials, the vice president stressed that the United States will not ease economic sanctions until the North takes steps toward dismantling its nuclear arsenal. In fact, the administration is intent on increasing the pressure amid evidence that international sanctions are inflicting serious pain on the Kim government. On Friday, the Treasury Department sanctioned dozens of ships and shipping companies that it says are helping North Korea evade severe restrictions on trade in fuel and other essential products.

These sanctions are designed to compel North Korea to make concessions on its nuclear program. Yet in the near term, at least, they could make substantive negotiations less likely to take place. Pence, for example, was planning to hold a secret meeting with North Korea’s official delegation as part of his visit to the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, but the North Koreans canceled at the last minute. Their reason: Anger about Pence’s announcement of the latest round of sanctions. Military Exercises The United States and South Korea suspended joint military exercises during the Olympics, but they plan to reschedule the massive drills for after the Paralympics conclude in mid-March. And while the Americans and South Koreans characterize these exercises as critical to preparing for North Korean aggression, the North Koreans view the training as a rehearsal for invasion. A commentary in North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency this week pointedly argued that North-South dialogue can’t progress so long as U.S.-South Korean drills persist. Missile and Nuclear Tests North Korea has a track record of conducting missile tests in the spring, and that might be particularly true this spring as it refines the technology to place a nuclear warhead on a missile that can reach the United States. The Center for Strategic and International Studies has found that U.S.-South Korean military exercises lead to more provocations by the Kim government when North Korea’s relations with America are strained in the weeks preceding the drills. That’s the case now despite the Olympic reconciliation between North and South Korea; the U.S. standoff with North Korea is primarily about nuclear weapons, while the overtures between North and South Korea have avoided nuclear issues.