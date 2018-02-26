The iconic red bus emblazoned with political messaging is making a comeback in Britain. Unlike the kind made popular by the Leave campaign during the 2016 Brexit referendum, however, this new bus will carry a different message: “Is it worth it?” For those who support the U.K. staying in the European Union (or at least prefer an exit that leaves the country’s current trade and immigration ties largely intact), it’s question still worth asking. Last week, the “Is It Worth It?” bus campaign began an eight-day journey from London to more than two dozen cities across the U.K., where it aims to publicize the British government’s leaked estimate that leaving the EU will cost approximately 2,000 million pounds per week—markedly more than the 350 million pounds per week Brexit proponents said the country would save by leaving the bloc. Though some British lawmakers voiced support for the initiative, the tour dubs itself a grassroots effort and claims it gets no financial help from any political party or government.

"Brexit in the form that it was sold to the British people is not being delivered, nor can it be delivered," the Labour party lawmaker Chuka Umunna said at the launch of the bus tour Wednesday in Westminster. "We have to have an open mind about what happens at the end of this process and the British people should be given a vote on the final Brexit deal."

“We want to deliver social change, we want to drive prosperity for everybody and create opportunity, but we can only do so from a position of strength within the European Union,” Sandra Khadhouri, one of Renew’s three principal leaders, told me. She noted that while the party hopes to appeal to Britons on both sides of the Brexit debate, its ultimate goal is clear. “We don’t want a soft Brexit, we don’t want any other kind of Brexit. … We think it’s bad for Britain in every sector and for everybody, and it will hurt even the people who voted for it.” The British government’s leaked Brexit assessment predicts the country could experience as much as an 8-percent drop in GDP nationwide if it leaves the EU’s single market and customs union without a trade deal, in a scenario known as a “hard Brexit.” For regions of the U.K. like the North East and the Midlands, which backed Brexit by overwhelming margins, the impact could be twice as bad. But this hasn’t necessarily changed people’s minds on Brexit. If anything, it’s the opposite. “The polling strongly suggests that it’s still quite close between people who think it’s a good idea and a bad idea,” Anand Menon, the director of U.K. in a Changing Europe, told me, noting that while the number of Britons for and against Brexit remain very close, “few people swap sides in that debate.” So what makes groups like Renew think they could make a difference? Khadhouri says that without any viable opposition to Brexit in parliament, voters are seeking new leaders to speak up. “A lot of people don’t know who to vote for anymore,” she said. “Conservatives have led us to this mess and are completely and hopelessly divided. The Labour party are on the fence, hedging their bets … What kind of choices are those? Not good choices, and that’s what people are telling us.”