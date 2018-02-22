The death of Billy Graham, the controversial visits to India, and the attack on the liberal world order

What We’re Writing The death of Billy Graham: The influential evangelical preacher died this Wednesday at the age of 99. The man known as “America’s Pastor” was more than just that: Recognizing that Americans are not the future of evangelical Christianity, he preached his gospel across the world, from North Carolina to North Korea. But, Emma Green writes, Graham’s legacy of “bipartisan, ecumenical outreach” is in danger in today’s hyper-partisan times. Official visits to India: Controversial Canadian and American visits to India have dominated headlines this week. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a chilly reception in the country. Some Indian officials say Sikh members of Trudeau’s Cabinet are sympathetic to a Sikh separatist movement, a charge Trudeau rejects. Donald Trump Jr. also visited India, to promote Trump luxury condos currently being built from New Delhi to Mumbai. His visit, and a foreign-policy focused speech he gave about Indo-Pacific ties, raised the question: Does Donald Jr. speak for himself in India, or for the president of the United States?

A liberal order under attack: Last week’s Munich Security Conference did little to dispel fears that the Western liberal order is under attack. The failure of world leaders to adequately address global points of conflict such as the Syrian civil war or Russian aggression in Europe has led some to question the utility of the global elite that attend the conference. Eliot Cohen argues that Munich was a stark reminder that this class has nothing of substance to offer a world in turmoil. Meanwhile, Shadi Hamid argues that the liberal world order is in fact under attack—from its own lack of meaning and purpose. Snapshot TT News Agency According to a new study published in Psychological Science, examining the representation of women in STEM fields brings up a strange paradox: In countries that empower women, they are less likely to choose math and science professions. Read about these findings here. Quoted “For Trudeau, this trip is all about the Sikh vote in Canada,” Shivam Vij wrote in The Washington Post about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial visit to India. Read Krishnadev Calamur’s analysis of the dynamics behind the Canadian visit here. “The values, customs, laws, and institutions that make up our idea of international order are neither self-enforcing nor self-sustaining.” U.S. Senator John McCain issued this warning during the 2015 Munich Conference. Read Eliot Cohen’s argument that this year’s Munich Conference showed the collapse of the global elite here.